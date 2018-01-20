Australia vs England Live Online streaming: When and where to watch Aus v Eng 3rd ODI, tv coverage

Australia will play 3rd ODI in England in Sydney. (AP) Australia will play 3rd ODI in England in Sydney. (AP)

After losing the 5-match Ashes Test series against England by 4-0, the visitors have made a strong comeback in the limited-overs series. The side led by skipper Eoin Morgan has already registered victories in the first two ODIs at MCG and Gabba. While England won the first ODI by 5 wickets on the back of a tremendous performance by Jason Roy who hammered 180 runs, they won the second one at Gabba on Friday comfortably by 4 wickets. Joe Root scored 91* and 46* in the first two matches and has been almost unbeatable. England will look to seal the series early at Sydney by winning the 3rd ODI. The side led by Steve Smith has struggled with their bowling attack and has relied on Aaron Finch who has smashed centuries in both the matches. The 3rd ODI between AUS and ENG is a do-or-die match for the hosts.

When is Australia vs England, 3rd ODI?

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, January 20, 2018. The two countries have already played five-match Test series, that Australia won 4-0.

Where is Australia vs England, 3rd ODI?

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The first two ODIs were played at MCG and Gabba, respectively.

What time does Australia vs England, 3rd ODI start?

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI begins at 8:50 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 8:20 AM IST. England have won both the first two ODIs chasing and might prefer to chase again at Sydney.

Which TV channel will LIVE telecast Australia vs England, 3rd ODI?

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. The telecast will begin at 8:50 am. They are the official broadcasters of the event. England have already won the first two ODIs and will look to seal the series by winning the 3rd ODI at Sydney.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England, 3rd ODI?

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. In case of streaming via free account, the live telecast will be delayed by 5 minutes. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Australia vs England, 3rd ODI?

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

