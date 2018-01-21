Australia vs England, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket score: England look to seal series in Sydney

Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live cricket score: England won the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets. (AP) Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live cricket score: England won the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets. (AP)

For Australian skipper, Steve Smith, the 3rd ODI against England in Sydney is a do-or-die match. With the visitors already winning the first two ODIs at MCG and Gabba, there are not many opportunities left for the hosts to save the series. The side that won the recently concluded Ashes Test series, has suddenly looked flat in the limited-overs cricket with their bowling attack. Smith’s team selection- decision to drop spinners Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa at Gabba, where England’s Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid performed good, has come under much criticism. Even the Test Cricketer of the Year, who was almost unbeatable in the longest format, has struggled to stick it out in the middle for long. England, on the other hand, have performed really well with both ball and the bat, taking wickets at regular intervals to slow down the scoring, and all batsmen chipping in with runs to take the side to victories. A win in Sydney will seal the series for them and give them something to cheer about in the tour. Catch all the Live scores and updates of Australia vs England, 3rd ODI in Sydney.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket score: 0800 hrs IST: Welcome to our Live blog on the 3rd ODI between Australia and England. After a forgettable Test series, England will look to seal the ODI series by winning in Sydney. We will bring you all the updates as it unfolds from Sydney Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for updates on the toss which will be coming in shortly.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Cameron White, Josh Hazlewood

England Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

