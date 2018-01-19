Australia vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: Australia win toss, elect to bat against England

Australia vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: Jason Roy smashed 180 runs in the first ODI. Australia vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: Jason Roy smashed 180 runs in the first ODI.

Australia vs England Live Score of 2nd ODI: Australia are looking to bounce in the ODI series against England after losing the first game. They won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI at Gabba. The five-match series is currently 1-0 in England’s favour. Australia have made three changes to their playing XI from first game and handed debuts to two players. Jhye Richardson and Alex Clarey will make their debuts while Cameron White is back in place of Adam Zampa. England are unchanged from the first ODI which they won by five wickets. Jason Roy scored a record 180 for England and Joe Root scored unbeaten 91 runs while chasing a target a 305. They would hope of another top class batting effort from the team and take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Australia, however, have to win this game and keep this series in balance. Catch Live Cricket Score Australia vs England 2nd ODI here.

Australia vs England, 2nd ODI LIVE 0910 hrs IST: Australia have a long batting line-up and Cameron White coming in the playing XI, they have someone down the order who can hit sixes at will. England bowlers will need to take early wickets to put the hosts in check. But at the moment, the bowling is looking very flat.

0905 hrs IST: It has been a solid start for Australia. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are struggling with their lengths in the starting overs and Aaron Finch and David Warner are dealing in boundaries at the moment. Australia are on the move.

0835 hrs IST: Team news for England: England will field an unchanged squad from the first ODI.

0830 hrs IST: Team New for Australia: Cameron White replaces Adam Zampa as Australia look to boost their batting line-up. Jhye Richardson also makes his debut in place for Josh Hazlewood who is sick. Alex Carey will keep stumps for Tim Paine.

0820 hrs IST: Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat first at Gabba. Seems like a sensible choice considering England would want to bat first here with the batsmen in form.

0800 hrs IST: Welcome to our LIVE blog on the second ODI between Australia and England. England won the first one at MCG and now there are murmurs about Australia and whether they can pull off a win at Gabba. It has been confirmed that Alex Carey will make his debut for Australia as he would replace the ill Tim Paine. We will come with updates on toss shortly.

Teams :

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, David Willey, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jake Ball

Australia (From): Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(w), Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Cameron White, Jhye Richardson

