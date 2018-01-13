Australia vs England 1st ODI, Preview: Australia remain favourites against England in limited overs too

The first ODI will be played at MCG on Sunday. The first ODI will be played at MCG on Sunday.

After a disastrous Ashes series, England will once again square-off against rivals Australia but this time in one-day internationals which begin at the iconic MCG on Sunday. Led by Eoin Morgan, a rejuvenated England squad will be aiming for better performances against a favoured Australian side captained by Steve Smith.

For the Three Lions, the return of Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid will bolster the bowling line-up while Jason Roy, Alex Hales will shore up the batting. After recovering from his viral illness, Joe Root will once again be handed the responsibility of holding the innings together in the middle order. Mentally the squad will also be upbeat as the ones who suffered the drubbing in the Tests have returned home. However, whether Moeen Ali finds a spot in the playing eleven, is a matter of contention. It remains to be seen how the Englishmen will challenge the mighty Australians at home still remains a matter of conjecture. Also adding to their worries will be the presence of Smith who scored 687 runs in the Test series. How the English bowlers tackle him in the ODI series will be an engaging contest to witness.

It is not without reason that the Australians are considered invincible at home. Since the 2015 World Cup final, the Kangaroos have played 13 matches at home and won 11 of them. They have also posted eight scores of over 300 as well. However, one area of concern for Steve Smith and his men will be their record since the culmination of the Champions trophy. Australia has managed to win just 5 of the last 15 they have played.

The current line-up does look considerably strong than it has been in the past few months. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye add potency to the pace attack. The attacking opening pair of Warner and Finch will aim to continue their onlsaught at the top. Overall the Aussies do remain favourites to pile on further misery on England.

SQUADS:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd