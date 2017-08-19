Australia arrive in Bangladesh under tight security

The last time Australia played a Test on Bangladesh soil was in 2006, under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy. (Source: File) The last time Australia played a Test on Bangladesh soil was in 2006, under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy. (Source: File)

Australian cricket team is all set for the Bangladesh tour as they arrived in Dhaka under tight security on Friday. It has been more than a decade since Australia last visited Bangladesh for a Test tour. The last time Australia played a Test on Bangladesh soil was in 2006 under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy.

The BCB’s chief executive officer, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, said that Team Australia arrived at Dhaka airport at 10.50 pm under tight security. “Since the team landed it was given the security as we’ve promised. We are confident everything will go according to our plan,” he told news agency AFP.

To make sure Australian team’s safe landing, around 300 members of elite police units were on guard at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport, the police said. “We’ve adequate security arrangements at the airport. We’ve even cleared the road (leading to the team’s hotel),” Armed Police Battalion’s inspector, Moslem Uddin said.

Bangladesh attained Test status in 2000 by the ICC. Australia’s Test series in Bangladesh was scheduled two years back in 2015, but due to security reasons, it had to be called off.

Sean Carroll, CA’s security manager, who is also part of the 32-member Australian party, visited Dhaka early to ensure the conditions are perfect to host the series. He has visited Bangladesh thrice in last 12 months to check the security measures.

The visitors will begin their tour with a two-day warm-up match on August 22 and 23, followed by their first Test of the series at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on August 27. The second Test between the two will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd