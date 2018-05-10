Australia not to host Bangladesh later this year

Bangladesh had played host to Australia in a two-Test series in 2017. (Source: AP) Bangladesh had played host to Australia in a two-Test series in 2017. (Source: AP)

Australia will not be hosting Bangladesh later this year due to financial reasons while arguing that it doesn’t make sense to play top-end matches out of the season because they clash with football in the country. The games are usually played in north Queensland and Northern Territory. The series slated to be Bangladesh’s first tour down under since 2003 had Australia playing two Tests and three Tests in August and September. But the trip has been cancelled after Australia’s free-to-air broadcasters are reported to be uninterested in televising the series in the middle of the football season. Cricket Australia has thus communicated to the BCB that the tour was not “commercially viable”. The decision comes at a time when BCCI refused to play a day-night Test in December despite Cricket Australia’s wishes.

As per ESPNCricinfo, CA have offered to tour Bangladesh after the 2019 World Cup as an alternative option to the bilateral series. The BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated: “We have proposed some options and are now waiting for their response.”

CA chief executive James Sutherland explained further that besides India, England and South Africa, rest of the countries only play Australia occasionally and only during the summer in the southern hemisphere. “The way in which everything works in cricket is that it’s really at the home team’s discretion to work things out as to how much they want to host and what they want to host,” Sutherland had said earlier in the year. “There’s obviously an element of reciprocity between what we do, we do that with England, India South Africa. We commit to content in other parts of the world under the previous or current cycle, every six years you are at least committed to playing away, but we don’t have to play at home or we can vary the programme at home according to our needs and I think we just got squeezed a little bit.”

“To be honest it hasn’t been a great success, playing in the past as we have in northern Australia. Even more so now with the rise of the profile of the football codes, particularly NRL and AFL, it just means we get swamped and it doesn’t make sense. Besides the huge cost to play up there and getting broadcasters and what have you to pick it up, just makes it difficult,” he had said further highlighting how the bilateral series have been conducted in ad hoc manner.

ICC and Sutherland expect things to change when the Test Championship comes into existence in the second half of 2019. From then on, Australia and other Test playing nations will be compelled to and adhere to the schedule. “If we get drawn to play [Bangladesh], and we’re drawn to play it at home, once you’re in a championship situation, the context puts you in a position of wanting to win every game and needing the points and not compromising. So you need to play at home and to try to win because those points count for something that at the end of the day might really matter to finishing one or two and qualifying for the final.”

