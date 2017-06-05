Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy: Amid imploding Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal falls five short of consecutive century

Iqbal was finally dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who had been brought back into the attack in the 42nd over. (Source: AP) Iqbal was finally dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who had been brought back into the attack in the 42nd over. (Source: AP)

Tamim Iqbal fell just five runs short of his century on Monday in Bangladesh’s second match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Australia. Iqbal had made 95 off 114 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes in the process.

It is telling that, despite Iqbal’s innings, Bangladesh were all-out for a paltry 182. Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat first and Australia were on to them right from the word go. The only two batsmen who could stick around with Iqbal to make a semblance of a partnership was Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib and Tamim Iqbal managed to build a stand of 69 runs. Shakib and Mehedi Hasan are the only two players other than Iqbal to have managed to get to two-digit scores.

Iqbal was finally dismissed by Mitchell Starc, who had been brought back into the attack in the 42nd over. He was dismissed off the very first ball that Starc bolwed. That triggered a lower order collapse with Starc taking two more wickets in the same over. He then cleaned up the final wicket in the 44th over and Bangladesh thus lost their last four wicket for one run inside two overs.

Tamim Iqbal has been in imperious form in ODI cricket. His 95 follows the 128 he made against England in the first match of the Champions Trophy this year. He has scored more than fifty runs four times in his last six innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd