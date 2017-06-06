Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Was happy to keep batting through the rain, says Steve Smith

Australia are hence yet to get a result in the tournament. (Source: AP) Australia are hence yet to get a result in the tournament. (Source: AP)

Australia captain Steve Smith said that it was frustrating to have their ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh washed out. Australia had managed to get Bangladesh all out for just 182 and were cruising towards the target when rains forced the players off.

“A little bit frustrating not to get a result in,” said Smith, “The groundsmen could have shown a bit more of urgency. The umpire had said an 8: 30 start and you had to do what the umpire said.”

For the Duckworth-Lewis method to be applied, Australia had to bat 20 overs and the par score for them would have been 48 if they lost a wicket. Instead they had already made 83 but onl 16 overs had been bowled. Smith said, “Of course I was happy to keep batting through the rain but the umpires would make the decision.” He also said that the fact that drinks was on after the end of the 16th over also may have affected the umpire’s decision. “If not they may have had a different opinion,” he said. But he conceded that it was raining pretty heavily when they came off.

Australia are hence yet to get a result in the tournament with their previous match against New Zealand also being washed out. Unlike this time though, Australia were on the backfoot in that instance and Smith said that the bowlers did perform considerably better than what they did against the Kiwis. Australia now need to beat hosts England in their next match to stay in contention for the knockout stages.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd