Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh bowling can be targeted, says Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that Bangladesh’s bowling is their weak point as they head into their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Monday.

Australia needs to register a win against Bangladesh to keep their chances alive for the top-two spot in their Group. Australia struggled in their previous encounter against New Zealand but they were lucky enough to escape in a washed-out contest at Edgbaston.

Bangladesh bowling struggled as they played one bowler less in their opening match and were thrashed by England even after scoring 305 for six. “I think they batted quite well against England,” Maxwell said. “The biggest thing for them was because the wicket was so good they struggled to make inroads into England’s batting line-up. That is something we can maybe target. They haven’t got a big 145 (kmph) plus bowler or a trick spinner that some of the other teams maybe do, and we can target that and go after them,” he added.

Maxwell did not bat in the New Zealand match but grabbed four catches in the first innings. He hasn’t got the opportunity to bowl since his last nine one-day matches but he feels, at some stage of the tournament he will get a chance to show his bowling skills.

“I thought ‘Heady’ [Travis Head] did well, but I have been working hard on my bowling and hopefully I will get an opportunity at some stage, I just keep running around and keep trying to find where the ball is going to go, keep trying to follow it,” Maxwell concluded.

Australia will play their final Group A match against England on Saturday.

