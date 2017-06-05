Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Adam Zampa might make his first international appearance, hints Steve Smith

Latest News
Steve Smith admitted that they will look at playing an extra frontline bowler for which Adam Zampa might be called. Australia will have a showdown against Bangladesh after escaping Group A clash against New Zealand due to rains.

adam zampa, steve smith, australia vs bangladesh, new zealand, australia, champions trophy, cricket, sports news, indian express Australia captain Steve Smith might use Adam Zampa in their clash against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the clash against Bangladesh, the Australian captain Steve Smith suggested that they might use Adam Zampa to add greater bowling control to their stocks.

He said, “It is a used wicket, the same one that South Africa and Sri Lanka played on. And The Oval can take some spin, so we’ve certainly got that in our mind. But again, we’ll have to have a look tomorrow.”

Smith admitted that they will look at playing an extra frontliner. “It looks like it is going to be a pretty good wicket. And there are usually quite a few runs scored at The Oval as well,” he said.

The skipper said that their game plan has proven its worth so far. “We play One-Day cricket [the way] we have for a long period of time in these tournaments. And that’s someone in the top four going on to make a big score and letting our boys who are big hitters and strong have a crack at the back.”

Admitting that their performance against New Zealand was a bad one, Smith hoped that it was only restricted to one game. He said, “They were pretty fiery in the nets today. I copped quite a few short ones so maybe they are listening, which is good. As I said it wasn’t our best performance, hopefully it was a little bit of rust.”

Praising the batting squad of Bangladesh, Smith said, “We saw Tamim Iqbal the other day play a really good innings,” he said. “Mushfiqur [Rahim], the keeper, he’s a good young player. They’ve got some good players in their group. And Mustafizur [Rahman] obviously is a class bowler.”

