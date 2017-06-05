Australia vs Bangladesh: Fiery Mitchell Starc scripts Bangladesh collapse

Mitchell Starc (L) picked up four wickets for Australia while Tamim Iqbal scored 95 runs for Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Starc (L) picked up four wickets for Australia while Tamim Iqbal scored 95 runs for Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

Bangladesh could not back their captain Mashrafe Mortaza who won the toss and elected to bat. Barring Tamim Iqbal’s 95, no Bangladesh batsmen could impress as Australia bowled them out for 182 in 44.3 overs with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets. Tamim could have scored his second hundred in two matches but fell five run short when he pulled Starc and was caught at fine-leg.

Only two other Bangladesh batsmen, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mehedi Hasan, could get their score into double figures. Bangladesh ended their innings amid rain.

But, the damage was done by Starc who picked up failed to pick up first first up but took three in the 43rd over, which was also a maiden and then the last wicket of Bangladesh.

Starc first removed Tamim, caught at fine-leg and then scalped Mortaza and Rubel Hossain off consecutive deliveries. He missed a hat-trick as Mustafizur Rahman somehow managed to see-off a full, yorker length delivery which missed the off-stump.

Tamim was batting different zone, hitting boundaries at the start of the innings and even during the middle overs when wickets were falling at the other end. He opened the innings with Soumya Sarkar and took Bangladesh to 22 in five overs before Sarkar poked at a wide delivery and was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. Imrul Kayes then gave a simple catch to covers off Pat Cummins.

Mushfiqur Rahim failed to get going as he was trapped by Mosis Henriques. Reviews showed an inside edge but even the batsman missed it and did not review. Shakib did provide support to Tamim and even struck two consecutive sixes off Travis Head. But in the same over, he was trapped in front of the wickets and despite his review, the decision was out.

Starc finally wrapped up the innings as he bowled Mehedi Hasan in the 45th over to finish with four wickets for 29 runs from 8.3 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd