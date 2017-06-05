Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia asked to bowl first by Bangladesh after winning toss

Latest News
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Australia vs Bangladesh at the Oval in London. Both Australia and Bangladesh need a win to stay alive in the tournament after not getting the best start.

Updated: June 5, 2017 5:35 pm
australia vs bangladesh, aus vs ban, icc champions trophy, indian express Australia vs Bangladesh Live, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia, two time winners, need a win to stay alive in the competition against Bangladesh.

Australia are all set to take on Bangladesh in Group A match at the Oval. Bangladesh are coming into the game after a defeat against hosts England who thumped them in the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. On the other hand Steve Smith’s troops too had a disappointing start of the tournament against New Zealand. Though, the match was abandoned due to rain and the points were equally shared between the two sides, the two-time champions had little positives to take from the day. The Aussies would now be looking to turn fortunes for themselves in this match against Bangladesh. Catch live score and updates from Australia vs Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Australia vs Bangladesh, Live score and updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat against Australia

