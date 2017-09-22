Australia use advanced GPS tracking system to record fitness levels

Several Australian players were spotted wearing the tracking device to record their fitness levels. Several Australian players were spotted wearing the tracking device to record their fitness levels.

Data analysis of players in various sports across the world is a new and emerging trend. Trainers, fitness coaches are using innovative techniques to keep their players fit for all occasions and improve the performance on the field. Amidst the sapping heat and humid conditions during the second ODI at Kolkata, the Australian players were visibly struggling on the field. With temperatures rising above 40 degree Celsius the visitors decided to keep a track of their fitness by wearing jerseys having GPS tracking device. Several Australian players were spotted wearing this device. Such a player performance tracking system is helping the fitness coach to keep a track of the rigorous that players are going through and also maintain their fitness levels.

Not only this, but the device also detects and records the player’s heartbeat, distance covered and speed. In subcontinental conditions, such a device is extremely helpful as it helps to record a players exhertion and prevents him from dehydration and severe exhaustion.

Meanwhile not only do such fitness tracking systems allow a coach to record day to day statistics but also monitor fitness levels as per season to season. This, in turn, can help the players improve their performance levels and also rectify health problems in certain areas and hone specific skills. Thereby, such a state of the art facility will only benefit the players in the long run.

