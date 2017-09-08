Only in Express
Australia to play warm-up match against Board President’s XI before ODI series vs India

The BCCI announced the venues for the limited overs tour that Australia will be undertaking in India. Before the first ODI, Australia will play a warm-up match against a Board President XI team in Chennai on will play a warm-up match with Australia on September 12.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 8, 2017 3:12 am
india vs australia, ind vs aus, steve smith, india vs australia schedule, Steve Smith has played with Washington Sundar in the IPL as part of Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: File)
India host Australia for a five-match ODI series that will be followed by a T20I series of three matches starting on September 17. The first match is scheduled to be played at Chennai. Before the series, though, the BCCI announced that a Board President XI team will play a warm-up match with Australia on September 12.

The team will be comprised of Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Mann, Shreevats Goswami, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwan Khejroliya, Krushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Washington Sundar and Rahil Shah. Off these, Washington Sundar has played under Australia captain Steve Smith as part of the Indian Premier League team Rising Pune Supergiant.

The tour will mark the first time international cricket matches will be played at Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. On, Thursday, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly also assured that the Eden Gardens will host the second ODI scheduled to be played on September 22. Incessant rains lashing Kolkata over the past few days had raised questions as to whether the stadium will be able to host a cricket match. The tour ends on October 13 with the final T20I being played at Hyderabad.

For Australia, the tour precedes the Ashes that starts on November 23. They had most recently fell to a surprise defeat in the first of a two match Test series played against Bangladesh. The loss came in the backdrop of a pay dispute with Cricket Australia that had momentarily left the players without a contract. They won the second Test and hence come out of Bangladesh with a 1-1 draw.

