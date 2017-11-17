Australia Ashes Test squad ‘made by morons mascarading as mentors’

Stuart MacGill has led the line in questioning Australia’s Ashes Test squad. (Source: AP File) Stuart MacGill has led the line in questioning Australia’s Ashes Test squad. (Source: AP File)

Australia’s Ashes Test squad was announced on Friday morning with multiple odd choices and selections that left former players and pundits scratching their heads. Among the changes, Tim Paine has been recalled for the first time in seven years ahead of the likes of Peter Nevill and Matthew Wade; Shaun Marsh has been called-up for eighth time since making his Test debut in 2011; Matt Renshaw has had to concede his opening slot to Cameron Bancroft and in the final twist, Chadd Sayers has come into the 13-man squad. In effect, from the squad that played in Bangladesh, only captain Steve Smith, David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have been retained.

Most of the former cricketers and pundits alike have slammed the selectors for an obscure selection policy. None have been more damning than former spinner Stuart MacGill who has questioned the non-selection of Nevill. He declared that Paine’s selection ahead of Nevill should be the end of the road for the selectors. Nevill was removed, rather controversially from the role a year back, but had recently found support from Adam Gilchrist, Steve Waugh and legendary keeper Ian Healy.

MUST READ | Australia announce Ashes squad, Tim Paine gets first Test cap since 2010

In multiple tweets he wrote, “How about we pick a player who can do the job he’s selected for. Forget Ferry McFerryface, let’s vote on the idiots that pick the Australian cricket team. If Nevill isn’t being selected because he doesn’t score enough runs then perhaps the Australian captain should remember the day he was first selected for an Ashes series.”

@scg @CricketAus @CricketNSWBlues how about we pick a player who can do the job he's selected for. Forget Ferry McFerryface, let's vote on the idiots that pick the Australian cricket team. #booselector pic.twitter.com/7kQAcV6wzM — stu macgill (@scgmacgill) November 16, 2017

If @pmnevill isn't being selected because he doesn't score enough runs then perhaps the Australian captain should remember the day he was first selected for an Ashes series. — stu macgill (@scgmacgill) November 16, 2017

I understand selection can be challenging but for some reason we seem to over complicate it when the summer comes around. #Ashes #outofleftfield — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 17, 2017

Cricket Australia makes its own rules then breaks them at will. Hypocrisy is the only outcome when logic is thrown out at the selection table #Asheshttp://t.co/FspUP3H4rF — Dean Bilton (@Dean_Bilton) November 17, 2017

Tims I thought had more chance of being picked for the #Ashes than Tim Paine. pic.twitter.com/5V1rP7jPZl — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) November 16, 2017

A few tough calls on a few blokes for sure, but I’m pretty comfy with the Aussie team. Balanced, in touch and ready. Go well lads. #Ashes — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 17, 2017

Congrats to Sos, Bangers & Painey on Ashes selections 👏🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 17, 2017

A lot of opinions getting thrown around about selections. Some bloody tough calls. Hardest job in the world picking the Aussie cricket team. How about let’s support the blokes picked. Good luck boys!!! — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) November 16, 2017

Bizarrely, Paine has not found a first-team place for his domestic side Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield but was included in the tour game representing Cricket Australia XI against England in Adelaide. There he scored a fifty to get his name on the board. It can’t be ignored that he has just one first-class century in 91 matches and that came back in October 2006.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd