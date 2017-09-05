Australia team bus hit with rock in Chittagong

Australia team bus was hit with a stone or a rock on Monday in Chittagong. (Source: AP) Australia team bus was hit with a stone or a rock on Monday in Chittagong. (Source: AP)

Security blanket around the Australian cricket team has been amped following an incident on Monday where the visiting side’s bus was attacked with a rock while returning to the team hotel. Cricket Australia (CA) have suggested that the rock could have been hurled by another vehicle, creating concern for the local authorities considering the last time Australia didn’t tour the country was because of security. In 2015, Australia cancelled their tour of Bangladesh due to security fears and also withdrew from the U-19 World Cup last year.

The incident happened when the team was on their way back to the hotel from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong after the first day’s play in the second Test.

“En route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident,” CA security manager Sean Carroll said in a statement. Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone,” he said.

The Bangladeshi authorities, while taking the matter seriously, said it could have been an accident rather than an incident. Chittagong division police commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Bahar said another vehicle alongside the team bus could have kicked up a loose rock, which hit the window.

“We inquired into it yesterday. Construction works are going on along the route and one of the escorting vehicles sent the rock flying into the window of the team bus,” Bahar was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Bangladesh is currently facing a humanitarian crisis with nearly 90,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing from violence across the border in Myanmar. Additionally, the country has also suffered periodic attacks by militants, often against foreigners, liberals and religious minorities.

Australia trail the series 0-1 after losing the opening Test in Mirpur by 20 runs.

