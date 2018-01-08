Australia swap places with England after Ashes triumph

Australia have moved into third place while England have dropped to fifth position following the conclusion of the Ashes. (Source: AP) Australia have moved into third place while England have dropped to fifth position following the conclusion of the Ashes. (Source: AP)

Australia’s innings-and-123 run win over England on final day of the fifth and final Ashes Test have pushed them to third spot in the latest ICC team rankings.

Australia had entered the series in fifth position on 97 points, while England were in third place on 105 points.

However, following a 4-0 series win, Australia have climbed to third place on 104 points, while England have slipped to fifth on 99 points.

Australia are now trailing number-one ranked India (124 points) by 20 points, while they are seven points behind second-ranked South Africa (111 points).

The top two ranked sides are presently involved in their three-Test series, which concludes in Johannesburg on 28 January, following which the Test team rankings table will be updated.

Australia will now travel to South Africa where they play a four-Test series from March 1 to April 3, while England’s next series is against New Zealand from March 22 to April 3 when they will play a two-Test series.

In their home season, England will host Pakistan for a two-Test series and India for five Tests.

