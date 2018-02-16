Australia script history, beat New Zealand in record T20I run chase

Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets. (Source: Twitter/BlackCaps) Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets. (Source: Twitter/BlackCaps)

Australia scripted history on Friday by registering the highest run chase in Twenty20 history as they beat New Zealand by five wickets in a thrilling game in Eden Park, Auckland. Chasing a daunting 244 for victory, the Kangaroos scaled the summit with 7 balls to spare. Martin Guptill’s 105 from 54 balls helped the hosts post a formidable 243/6, New Zealand’s highest T20 international score. D Arcy Short (76) and David Warner (59) led the reply with smashing 122 runs for the opening stand. Valuable contributions towards the end by Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch helped Australia scamper home in just 18.5 overs.

The record for the best-run chase was previously held by West Indies when they posted 236/6 to beat South Africa in Johannesburg in 2015.

However, this was not the only record that was broken. Earlier, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill rewrote history books as he became the highest run-getter T20I. He also smashed the fastest T20I hundred by a Kiwi batsman. 32 sixes were also hit in the match- the most in a single T20I game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a visibly jubilant David Warner said, “What a fantastic effort by the guys. You just got to take scoreboard out of it. From 0/60, we brought it back; you couldn’t err on this ground. Fantastic knock from NZ as well. I have said from day one, have a lot of energy, have fun, keep a smile on your face. (Advice to the bowlers) Keep trying to execute the best ball.”

Reflecting on the nature of the surface he said, “Fantastic surface – credit to the curator Lots of fours and sixes, that is fantastic for the batsmen. 240 odd wasn’t enough. Early wickets will be the key.”

