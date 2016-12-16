Poor scheduling to blame for Pakistan’s batting meltdown under lights

One day/night first-class fixture at Cairns wasn’t the right preparation for Pakistan to play a Test at Gabba. One day/night first-class fixture at Cairns wasn’t the right preparation for Pakistan to play a Test at Gabba.

Pakistan’s batting meltdown on the second day in Brisbane has been spectacular as it was expected. Batters are never quite excited to play a day/night Test at the Adelaide Oval; the flattest of Australian decks. So playing the series opener at the Gabba – arguably the quickest of them all, after the WACA pitches’ fiery-character retreat – is like committing hara-kiri from the visiting team’s point of view. At stumps on day two, Pakistan were reeling on 97/8, attesting a tame surrender to the Aussie fast bowlers.

Australia are fallen giants alright, but for a team from the subcontinent, Pakistan have had been severely undercooked going into the opening Test of the series, being played under lights with a pink ball. Their run-up to this game had been two Tests in New Zealand, where conditions were more akin to English spring rather than Australian summer. Only one day/night first-class fixture at Cairns wasn’t the right preparation for a day/night Test at the Gabba.

Cramped schedule has become the norm in international cricket these days. There was a time when touring teams were allowed at least four-five first-class matches before going into the opening Test of a series. It was a time when gay meant happy.

Stronger cricket boards still try to eke out at least a couple of warm-up fixtures before getting into serious business. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doesn’t have the clout of the Big Three in world cricket and naively agreed to a day/night Test at the Gabba. The team management also didn’t raise the issue, at least publicly. Maybe they didn’t have a choice.

England, too, didn’t play a warm-up game in India, but they had two Test matches in Bangladesh on square turners. So by the time they reached Rajkot, the visitors were prepared to face the spin challenge. They started the series stronger before India outclassed them. Still it has had been a pretty close series, the 3-0 scoreline in favour of the hosts notwithstanding.

South Africa toured Australia before Pakistan’s arrival and lost the day/night Test at Adelaide. In fact, the Saffers had been a little iffy about playing the final Test under lights, because they thought it could be the series decider. Victories in Perth and Hobart, however, had made the Adelaide Test inconsequential.

Asian teams have always struggled outside their own continent – vice versa for the Aussies, Poms and Kiwis – even with enough practice matches in the lead-up. Pakistan surrendered the initiative to Australia the moment they acceded to a day/night Gabba Test.

