Australia players revel in Dharamsala’s beauty, see it to believe it

The Australian team seem to be mesmerised by the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. While a few members of the visiting team have played at the venue before as part of various IPL teams but quite a few of them are new to the experience of playing in a stadium with imposing snow capped hills in the background. Almost all members of the Australian team put up photos of the breathtaking venue for the final Test with captions that show just how astounded they are. The team itself seem to have waited till this moment to take the official team photo.

No prizes for guessing why the Australians waited until now to take the official team photo! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/pHlXX4UPLH — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 23 March 2017

Quite a few players from the Australian team uploaded pics of the stadium itself and what they see from outside their hotel rooms.

Pictures don’t do this place justice! Excited for the last test decider #india #himalayas A post shared by Matt Renshaw (@mattrenshaw449) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

The Dharamsala stadium will host the fourth and the final Test match between India and Australia. The series is level at 1-1 and so, the Dharamsala Test has the potential to decide the winner of the series.

