Menu
  • Australia players revel in Dharamsala’s beauty, see it to believe it

Australia players revel in Dharamsala’s beauty, see it to believe it

The Australian players seem to be astounded by the sheer beauty of the HPCA stadium and Dharamsala.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 23, 2017 4:09 pm
india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia dharamsala, ind vs aus dharamsala, ind vs aus 4th test, india vs australia 4th test, ind vs aus fourth test, india vs australia 4th test, steve smith, david warner, matt renshaw, cricket news, cricket The team itself seem to have waited till this moment to take the official team photo. (Source: Twitter)

The Australian team seem to be mesmerised by the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. While a few members of the visiting team have played at the venue before as part of various IPL teams but quite a few of them are new to the experience of playing in a stadium with imposing snow capped hills in the background. Almost all members of the Australian team put up photos of the breathtaking venue for the final Test with captions that show just how astounded they are. The team itself seem to have waited till this moment to take the official team photo.

Quite a few players from the Australian team uploaded pics of the stadium itself and what they see from outside their hotel rooms.

Pictures don’t do this place justice! Excited for the last test decider #india #himalayas

A post shared by Matt Renshaw (@mattrenshaw449) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Pretty special ground this one. #cricket #postcard #blessed

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Lovely team photo with the Dhauladar ranges in the background. #dharmsala #serenity

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

The Dharamsala stadium will host the fourth and the final Test match between India and Australia. The series is level at 1-1 and so, the Dharamsala Test has the potential to decide the winner of the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

We aren't overawed with the prospect of a series win in India 