Australia players are scared playing against India, says Australia coach David Saker

Australia stand-in head coach David Saker has opionied that the T20 International series against India beginning in Ranchi from October 7 will be a chance for them to bounce back after losing the ODI series 4-1. He also said that a lot of the Australian players are ‘scared’ while playing.

“A lot of them are playing a little bit scared, which we try not to do. We try and make sure they play with a lot of freedom and express themselves as much as they can. But when you’re losing, you play scared, you go insular and you start looking after number one,” Saker said. “I think there’s little bits of that. It’s not dramatic and we know we can fix that. I think the talent is there.”

The stand-in head coach added that it is not an issue with any one player in particular and more about the mindset of the team when they are out in the field. “It’s not mainly personnel, I think it’s mainly just their mindset and where they are in their games,” Saker said.

Australia have only won one game in the last 13 completed ODI games away from home. Saker was worried about the team’s away form especially because that the 2019 World Cup will be held in England. He hinted that the team can be re-jigged.

“Obviously, our away form has been quite dreadful so we have to have a look at that,” he said. “The next World Cup is away (from home). I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, I think there’s some talent in that team. But there’s no doubt we have to probably re-jig a few things and see where we’re at.”

Australia now play the three-match T20I series and will look to turn around the things. Saker hoped that his batsmen will now express them freely in the shortest format of the game.

“Bringing almost half the squad in who haven’t been here for the four weeks so far is going to be exciting, and exciting for them,” he said. “In Twenty20 cricket we’re definitely going to go out there (to) express ourselves and have some fun. After a long tour, India can sometimes get you down and wear you down but getting five or six new guys into the squad after what’s happened in the one-day series, we’ll be really determined to bounce back.”

