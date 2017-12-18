Australia outplayed us in all three Tests, says England captain Joe Root after Ashes loss

Joe Root saw England go down in the third Ashes Test. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root saw England go down in the third Ashes Test. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root conceded England were second best throughout the three Ashes Test and the hosts deserved to regain the historic urn. On the fifth and final day’s play in the third Test, England surrendered the Ashes to Australia by going down by an innings and 41 runs at WACA. With the primary objective being bridging the deficit over Australia in the second innings – with six wickets in the bag – England faltered early and collapsed under the barrage of bouncers from the seamers.

Josh Hazlewood played a key role in bringing about early curtains for England by finishing with a fifer and taking in the congratulatory applause right at the end. He bagged the key wicket of Dawid Malan – the only England batsman to offer some resistance on the decisive day.

With the Ashes already lost, Root has demanded a response from his side going into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). “It’s very difficult to take. Fair play to Australia, they’ve outplayed us in all three games and we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to make sure we go to Melbourne and prepare well and put in really good performances there,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Root refused to be drawn into the pitch controversy that delayed the proceedings on the fifth day. Play on Monday was delayed after water seeped into the surface following overnight rain which was blamed on faulty covers and the umpires remaining adamant over play not starting until pitch had been fully dried up. “When we got here, it wasn’t fit to play. Obviously it dried up as the sun and wind got to it, and by the end there, it was probably fit to play. ”

With few positives to take from the game, Root said the knocks from Malan and Jonny Bairstow are the bright spots from the third Test. “The way Malan and Jonny played was outstanding. Those two should be proud. Our start wasn’t great. Have to learn from that. The way (James) Vince played in the second innings was proper batting. Looked like the only way they could get him out was with a delivery like that. Should sure take a lot of confidence from it,” said the England skipper.

