Australia omit Steve O’Keefe keeping one eye on future India tour

Australia captain Steve Smith while talking to cricket.com.au has said that left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe’s hasn’t really ended yet but the decision of dropping him from the squad that will travel to Bangladesh for two-Tests series was taken keeping the future in mind. O’Keefe scalped a total of 12 wickets in a match-winning performance in Pune Test against India earlier this year.

“I thought the first Test in India he bowled particularly well and at times throughout the series he bowled well without taking the wickets we would have liked,” Smith told.

The skipper went on to add that this would be an opportunity for young Ashton Agar to prove his worth with the red ball.

“Now is probably a chance to move on to someone else and Ashton Agar’s going to get his opportunity. “(Agar) has been around for a while now and it’s another chance for him to have a crack in spin-friendly conditions and hopefully he can go really well for us. “I have (spoken to O’Keefe) and he was disappointed, which is fair enough. He understands where we’re heading,” Smith said.

Moreover, Smith suggested that Australia will next tour back to India is in four years’ time and they need to figure out a right combination for the same.

“He’s getting a bit older now and our next tour back to India is in four years’ time and we’ve got to find the right group of guys that are going to be there for that series. “That’s going to be an important one for us so hopefully we can continue to develop a few players in the meantime,” added Smith.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

