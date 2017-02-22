Who would have thought that Australia would instill sympathy in hearts of rival teams’ fans

Glenn Maxwell gestures as a bunch of Australian players prepare for a pre-match photoshoot for the broadcasters. Source: Arul Horizon Glenn Maxwell gestures as a bunch of Australian players prepare for a pre-match photoshoot for the broadcasters. Source: Arul Horizon

The first photograph of an Australian cricketer to emerge from this Indian tour was one of hardship. David Warner bent inside a truck at the airport in Mumbai, lifting a hefty coffin, as the cricket trunks are called. It might well end up as the definitive image of the series of what’s in store for them. Rarely has an Australian team evoked sympathy but this one does. It might seem like condescension when not a ball has been bowled yet, but that’s the whole point. To take recourse in that adage “cricket is funny game and anything can happen” seems like a such a tame escape of a fence-sitter. Who doesn’t enjoy a good contest, but it feels like a lie at this point. To take refuge in Australia’s glorious past or to talk about the famous Australianism feels like a cop out. For something strange seems to be brewing in the Indian summer.

Who are these foreigners who have landed up here? Coy about their own talents, shy about sledging, talking up opposition spinner as ‘Jesus’, a few batsmen not just lacking aura and the usual bossiness associated with the Aussies but looking rather diffident, and unimpressive slow men. Even when they were whitewashed last time around, the team in itself hadn’t looked this banal. It had men who couldn’t fire and that could happen to anyone, but rarely has an Australian team come to India with such an obvious lack of aura.

It’s almost puzzling for an Indian of an earlier generation to say these things. It’s Indians who have often gone on masochistic tours abroad where there was no chance in hell of winning and the most optimistic feeling would be that Sachin gets a hundred somewhere and the bowlers don’t come back shell-shocked and seek refuge in psychologist’s couch.

Much depends on Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and David Warner of course, but even Warner’s success isn’t guaranteed here against Indian spin. Starc could be quite handful if conditions favour reverse swing, but the Indian seamers could rock the middle order with it. Moreover, Starc and the talented Josh Hazlewood’s heavy workload makes one wonder about their progress by the time the fourth Test comes up.

Consider couple of numbers from the pace duo. Since his debut in December 2014, Hazlewood has bowled the maximum number of overs across all three formats by any paceman in the world — 1216.5 back-breaking overs. In the same time period, Starc clocked the third highest miles, after Trent Boult, hurling down 1061.3 overs, and this despite injuries that forced him to miss out games in 2015-16.

The workload was enough to rile former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. “I can see the amount of overs that they are bowling. I can see with body language with certain guys, it will catch up with them. There’s a lot of cricket going on and there’s a lot of burnout,” Johnson told the radio station Talk Sport.

On Tuesday, Starc was doing what he does — pounding in hard at the nets, cupping the ball in his right hand, and transferring it at the last instant to his left to practice for reverse swing. Hazlewood, who is the McGrath of this attack, talked a good talk about what he needs to do in India — bowl cutters, dry up runs by piling on the maidens, and having loads of patience. Despite the burnout fear, this pair remains Australia’s best bet, but that brings us to next conundrum. Why despite bulging evidence from history, go for a two-man spin attack? If your best bowling option is pace, Australia would do well to shrug off any preconceived notions about playing two spinners and go with an extra paceman in Jackson Bird.

Nathan Lyon, Australia’s premier spinner, too talked about how he has watched R Ashwin to pick up skills. “ I have been watching a lot of footage of Ashwin, the way he goes about it, his different release points.”

It’s a sensible thing, of course, but it might be a tough act to follow. Not because Lyon isn’t a good spinner, but because of his action. The way Ashwin loads up and delivers, it’s far easier for him work the different angles. Lyon’s is a fluid smooth action that might make it difficult for him to pull off the different release points. In the CCI game, after being put under the kosh by Shreyas Iyer and K Gautham, Lyon not only reverted to bowling flat and quick, but also ended up dragging them short as well. The one thing that has been clear from the videos from their training sessions in Dubai, and at the practice game, is that unlike his previous Indian visit, Lyon is trying to bowl a lot quicker. It remains to be seen whether the hiding he got at the tour game makes him change.

Not that the batting isn’t a worry. It’s strange to see a team coached by Darren Lehmann look so unconvincing as this unit has done in the recent times in Sri Lanka. Even Steven Smith got out five times to the left-arm spin of Rangana Herath. It would be really interesting to see how he shoulders the burden of captaincy as the series progresses.

And so, we are left with the feeling of sympathy.