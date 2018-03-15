Australia have certainly played their part in verbal duels: Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has issued a warning to both South Africa and Australia. (Source: AP) Mark Taylor has issued a warning to both South Africa and Australia. (Source: AP)

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has issued a warning to both South Africa and Australia saying that they risk earning a reputation of bullies on the world stage. The Proteas and the Aussies have been involved in heated verbal duels which has resulted in several breaches of ICC’s code of conduct. Stating that both teams need to do something positive for the game, Taylor maintained that Australia have played their part in the controversies.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Taylor said, “Both sides should be on their final warnings, and that definitely includes Australia. There’s been too much of this in-your-face celebration when batsmen are dismissed, and the Australian bowlers have been as guilty as the South African bowlers at times.”

Taylor also pointed out that the kangaroos have had an equal part to play in the war of words.

“Australia have certainly played their part in this, and both sides need to take stock of what’s happened in the first couple of Tests and do something positive for the game. I’m not suggesting for a minute we have silence out in the middle, but there’s no doubt it’s getting worse.”

“Bullying is not a bad term for it, and they’re using it too much. It just keeps escalating and now it’s getting out of hand,” he added.

On Kagiso Rabada’s appeal, Taylor said that he is not surprised by it. “I’m not surprised South Africa are appealing the suspension because he’s obviously a key player for them. Having taking 11 wickets in the last Test they are going to do everything they can to keep him on the field, but he’s in trouble because he’s already been found guilty. In my mind the contact with Steve Smith in the second Test was avoidable, so that’s why he’s in trouble,” he concluded by saying.

