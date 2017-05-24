Australia has a very good record in competitions so hopefully we can win the Champions Trophy, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith said that he will be up to all the challenges. Steve Smith said that he will be up to all the challenges.

Australia skipper Steve Smith has admitted that the players have been distracted regarding the ongoing pay dispute with Cricket Australia but are now determined to put that behind.

“I will be getting on the job at hand, wherever I am that is my job and I have to be up with every challenge – that’s part and parcel of being a sportsperson,” Smith told reporters.

“I had a good two months in India with the Indian Premier League and we are really excited about this tournament. England is a great place to play and all the boys are pumped up for this one. We have had a busy schedule but I am feeling really good physically and mentally and things are in a good place. This tournament is a really important one for us. We have a bit of a break after this and have to go as hard as we can to do well,” said the Aussie captain.

Speaking to the media Smith said,”Trophies like this only come along every two years so it is a really important series. Australia has a very good record in competitions so hopefully we can keep that up. We want to win it, everybody does, and that is what we are focused on.”

And with Bangladesh and host England also in its group, the 27-year-old is aware there is plenty of opportunity for players to step up and make their mark. “We have got a little bit of time, a couple of matches and a chance for a few guys to bat in the conditions. We have a few options to go with, we have got a lot of strong batters in the line-up, and we could go with how they go in the practice matches.”, Smith said.

“England is very good at home, it has a lot of match-winners in the side but a lot of other teams are also very good. South Africa and India are world-class, and a lot of the other teams can play very, very good cricket on their day.”

“We’ll play the warm-up games with match intensity. We have not been together for a while so it’s a good opportunity to get into the rhythm of one-day cricket.”

