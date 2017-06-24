Australia finalise week-long preparation camp prior to Bangladesh tour

Steve Smith-led Australian side will take on Bangladesh in two match Test series. (Source: Express Archive) Steve Smith-led Australian side will take on Bangladesh in two match Test series. (Source: Express Archive)

Australia on Saturday finalised a week long preparation camp for their Qantas Tour of Bangladesh that is scheduled to take place in August. The camp would begin from August 10 and will include a three-day intra-squad match on August 14 at Marrara Cricket Ground. The team will take flight for Bangladesh on August 18.

“We’re extremely grateful to the support received from the Northern Territory Government and NT Cricket for assisting in facilitating this camp ahead of our Test tour of Bangladesh,” Cricket Australia’s team performance manager Pat Howard said.

“Darwin will provide the ideal acclimatisation ahead of the tour and the facilities at Marrara Cricket Ground are first-class. “We’re working closely with NT Cricket to replicate conditions in Bangladesh, as we did in Dubai for the Indian Test tour earlier this year, so the squad gets the best preparation possible before departing from Darwin directly to Bangladesh.”

NT Cricket CEO Troy Watson expressed his joy and excitement of welcoming the Australian side.

“We are really excited to be welcoming the Australian Men’s Cricket Team to Darwin in August,” NT Cricket CEO Troy Watson said. “Their decision to come here is reflective of the NT’s unique position to provide ideal first-class winter training opportunities, with our consistent weather, a variety of pitch options and players to offer a competitive opposition for matches. “We can offer a valuable preparation environment and simulate similar conditions to those the team will face during their tour of Bangladesh in late August, which will be of great benefit to everyone. “I encourage cricket fans across the Top End to come along and be part of the crowd during match days, and to take part in other opportunities to meet and learn from some of Australia’s best cricketers.”

“Their decision to come here is reflective of the NT’s unique position to provide ideal first-class winter training opportunities, with our consistent weather, a variety of pitch options and players to offer a competitive opposition for matches. “We can offer a valuable preparation environment and simulate similar conditions to those the team will face during their tour of Bangladesh in late August, which will be of great benefit to everyone. “I encourage cricket fans across the Top End to come along and be part of the crowd during match days, and to take part in other opportunities to meet and learn from some of Australia’s best cricketers,” he added.

Australia Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd