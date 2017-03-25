Australia dominate first session on Day 1 at Dharamsala

As Australia dominated the first session on Day 1, Steve Smith brought up his 21st Test fifty. (Source: Reuters) As Australia dominated the first session on Day 1, Steve Smith brought up his 21st Test fifty. (Source: Reuters)

After Australain captain Steve Smith won the third toss of the series, it was evident Australia did have a bit of advantage batting first at Dharamsala. And with the opening hour done, contrary to all pre-match predictions about the pitch, this one has played quite well. There was true bounce on offer and great value for shots on a quick outfield.

However, India did themselves no favours either as they bowled poorly in the first hour. Too often they drifted onto the pads and the fielding was also well below par. India lost an early opportunity to bag a wicket as Karun Nair dropped Warner off the first ball.

However, the early wicket of Matt Renshaw did give some confidence to the hosts. But since then it was the Warner and Smith show. The approach and attitude of both of them was positive and had real intent. Warner slowly regained a bit of his old form, while his captain kept the scoreboard ticking with fluent strokes as they forged a partnership of 121. Incidentally, this is the first time they’ve had a three-digit stand in Test cricket.

Enroute their partnership, Smith went to on get his 21st fifty. Smith himself is also now beyond 400 runs in the series and is currently not out on 72. Meanwhile, Warner has reached a score of 54, which is the highest so far in the series.

Steve Smith will be happy with how things have gone so far. Yes the odd ball has held up, but apart from that it has been perfect batting conditions. Along with Warner, he will look to pile on the misery on Indian bowlers as the day progresses. However, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane will be looking for a breakthrough as soon as possible in the second session. It is imperative that he gets it or else Australia will have a field day at Dharamsala.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd