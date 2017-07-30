Australia cricketers would be silly to say no to arbitration, says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke said that the dispute should be resolved behind closed doors. (Source: AP File) Michael Clarke said that the dispute should be resolved behind closed doors. (Source: AP File)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that the country’s cricketers “would be silly” if they say to Cricket Australia’s proposal of going to arbitration in the ongoing pay dispute as they need to play cricket.

“As a (former) player, I’m saying if a deal’s not done by Monday afternoon allow it go to arbitration because we need this finalised,” he told Channel Nine. “I believe this is definitely going to arbitration, and I think the ACA would be silly to say no to it. The players can’t say no. The players have got to say yes because they’ve got to play.”

To ensure that Australia’s tour of Bangladesh in August and India in September and October go as per schedule, CA had suggested arbitration. But it is up to the Australian Cricketers’ Association to decide if they want it or not. According to ACA, arbitration can further delay a solution in the pay dispute and an decision on the option of arbitration will be taken by next week.

The chiefs of CA and ACA met on Sunday again regarding the pay dispute but Clarke thinks that the players need to be back on the field as soon as possible and spend some time.

“This (Australia men’s) team cannot afford to miss one game of cricket if we want to beat England in the Ashes. We need to go to Bangladesh (next month), we need to go to India for the ODIs (in October), and then we need to play our best cricket to beat England in Australia, which I believe we will if we’ve played some cricket together as a team. The players are not CEO of a business or general manager of a business. That’s not their responsibility. This needs to be done between CA and the players’ association, and the players need to do what (they) know best and that’s to play this game we love,” he said.

He also added that the dispute should be resolved behind closed doors and if the players get into it through social media, captain Steve Smith should lead it.

“If the players are going to be involved, as they have been on social media, it needs to be led from Steve Smith the captain,” Clarke said. “As a player, I never felt like I was a partner in the business. I never went to James Sutherland and had a conversation about where we were spending the (money). I thought my job and my responsibility as a player was to do my job as captain, help the team have success on the field and then you share in the wealth.

“I always saw my role as an (employee) to Cricket Australia. They pay me to play cricket for Australia. But I think what the revenue share model does is allow the players’ association, not necessarily the individual player, to have that conversation with Cricket Australia and discuss where this business is going,” he added.

