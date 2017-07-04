Australia cricketers take a dig at Waqar Younis after he suggests 30-over Women’s World Cup

Waqar Younis made a suggestion of haveing a 30 over World Cup for Women. (Source: Express Archive) Waqar Younis made a suggestion of haveing a 30 over World Cup for Women. (Source: Express Archive)

Australian cricketers took a dig at former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis for his suggestions to trim down Women’s World Cup. Younis made a suggestion of having a 30 over World Cup for Women.

Replying to this Australian player Alyssa Healy replied, “@waqyounis99 Haha so what you’re saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn’t entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen…..”

Later, Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen later labelled his words as ‘misguided’ in a video generated by Cricket Network. “It was really interesting he said after one of the high scoring games in World Cup so far. 500 runs in two innings. Maybe a little bit misguided.ICC Women’s Championship paved way for a quite lot improvements in country around the world.”

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 http://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2017

Haha so what you’re saying is that 530 runs in a 50 over game isn’t entertaining?! With two of the best innings anyone has seen….. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) July 1, 2017

Talking about the competition, Jonassen said that the tournament is getting really exciting.

“It’s something really exciting for us and everybody else. The gap is closing between the teams and they are all improving. This is no longer an easy game. The interests level have been going really up in the last 12-13 months.”

Indian and Australian male players have been supporting the Women’s World Cup 2017 on social media and the Australian player thanked the cricketers for the same.

“A lot of Indian men following the quest and the Aussie boys too. They have been sending messages of supports. For us that is really special,” she said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd