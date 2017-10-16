Australia cricketer smacks 40 sixes to better Viv Richards’ feat

Josh Dunstan of West Augusta Cricket Club hit 30 sixes in his innings. (Source: Twitter) Josh Dunstan of West Augusta Cricket Club hit 30 sixes in his innings. (Source: Twitter)

West Augusta B Grade batsman Josh Dunstan made bit of history and left plenty of Central Stirling bowlers in anguish in the past week after hammering 40 sixes in one inning! The game was hosted by the Port Augusta Cricket Association and to make Dunstan’s achievement even more impressive is the fact that he amassed 307 runs, in the 35 over game, out of the 354 runs. Once you do the math you realise that he scored a staggering 86.72 per cent of the team’s runs. Port Augusta is a port city in the South of Australia.

With the score of 307 runs from 354 runs, Dunstan goes down in record books to better Viv Richards’ feat of highest percentage of runs in an innings, a record that stood for 33 years. In 1984, Viv scored 189 not out out of West Indies’ 272/9 against England for 69.48 per cent of the runs.

Barring Josh Dunstan’s knock, West Augusta’s scoresheet makes for a sore sight. (Source: Facebook) Barring Josh Dunstan’s knock, West Augusta’s scoresheet makes for a sore sight. (Source: Facebook)

If one looks at West Augusta B’s score card, it gives a grim look with five of the batsmen falling for ducks. The second highest score is 18 runs and then there is Dunstan’s 307! Dunstan and Ben Russell combined to put together 203 runs for the seventh wickets with the latter contributing just five runs to it.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd