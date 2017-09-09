Australia were a little bit more consistent than us, says Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh

Australia won the second Test by 7 wickets against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Australia won the second Test by 7 wickets against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh would consider it an opportunity lost when their two-match Test series against Australia finished 1-1 with the visitors winning the second Test in Chittagong by seven wickets. After a historic first ever Test win against Australia in Mirpur, Bangladesh were looking at a possible series win to compound Australia’s miserable recent record in the sub-continent. But a strong show from Nathan Lyon and David Warner allayed all such fears.

“We played against them well in here [Dhaka] and in a close Test we came as winners. We went to Chittagong with our confidence high but I think the boys will be very disappointed in our performances. I think Australia have played really well and we know where it went wrong. You have to give them credit, Nathan Lyon bowled extremely well and David Warner hit back-to-back Test hundreds. I think it was the difference between the two teams as they were little bit consistent than us,” said Bangladesh’s bowling coach Courtney Walsh.

The former West Indies legend was also all praise for Mustafizur Rahman. “Mustafiz bowled well and he showed the aggression and showed good control. To get out David Warner twice in the same Test is no mean feat as he is a class player and obviously they play for the same team in the IPL. I am happy with the aggression he showed and control and the serious look in his face and as I said he is a very talented player, he is a special talent and that will give Bangladesh an extra edge that they need to do well,” he stated.

The next assignment for Bangladesh is a series against South Africa which begins on September 28 and would see the Proteas play host in two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is before India and Australia come calling. The focus would shift to seamers in South Africa from the current spin-friendly approach at home. “The seamers got to be more on the mark. So the work has to be done and that’s why I came up early to work with the bowlers and am trying hard to get everybody in shape. It’s going to be a testing and challenging time for us. It’s going to be a different surface and different testing conditions. We have improved tremendously. The experience that we have learnt will help as well in different conditions in South Africa.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd