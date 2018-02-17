Australia chase down 244 against New Zealand in T20I: Sizing up a historic run chase

David Warner blasted 59 off 24 balls, smeared with four boundaries and five sixes, to give Australia a heady momentum. (File Photo) David Warner blasted 59 off 24 balls, smeared with four boundaries and five sixes, to give Australia a heady momentum. (File Photo)

On a remarkable day of T20 cricket at its entertaining best, Australia rattled out the highest chase in the format’s history, with the openers D’arcy Short and and David Warner blazing 121 runs in only 8.3 overs for the first wicket. Riding the momentum surpassed the target of 244 with seven deliveries to spare. But for all the runs, records and sixes on Friday, Australia’s world-record run-chase and the overall assault on the bowlers from both teams had a lot to do with the uniqueness of Eden Park.

Batsmen have the edge, literally

The short straight boundaries mean that the edges would fly to the ropes. New Zealand pacer Ben Wheeler realised it the hard way. He conceded 16 runs, which included two fours and a six, in his first over. All of those had come off the edge—inside and outside—of D’Arcy Short’s bat. Incidentally, the Australian opener had called for a bat change after the first ball of the over which he smashed off the middle to mid-wicket.

But this wasn’t a case of the bat or its thickness around the edges dictating the fortuitous nature of his boundaries. It was just a fate every bowler has to contend with, if not accept with a smile, when playing at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Short’s six in that Wheeler over was perhaps the best illustration. It was nothing more than a full-blooded drive to a length ball outside off-stump from the left-arm seamer. And the ball just didn’t fly over the slip region. It flew straight into the crowd behind the thirdman region. The ball didnt’ have much to travel though. The boundary behind the wicket at Eden Park after all is just 45 meters long. That’s around 49 yards from the batting crease. So basically less than the length of the pitch from where the 30-yard circle is. No wonder then that once the ball passed the wicket-keeper, it was past the boundary ropes almost a frame later. There’s no respite in front of the wicket either obviously. To clear long-on or long-off a batsman just has to cross the 55-meter mark.

Wheeler wasn’t the only bowler who looked more amused than exasperated after he’d just been clobbered repeatedly into the crowd on Friday. They all did.

The “absurd” Eden

“Absurd” is how Kyle Mills had described the dimensions of the straight boundaries at Eden Park back in 2012. “Unique” has generally been the more conservative description of the multisport venue which has been transforming into a cricket field since as far back as 1930. Though the ground is often referred to being more suited for rugby, it was a cricket fan named Harry Ryan who is responsible for turning what was a cow paddock into one of the southern hemisphere’s premier sports stadiums back in 1902. Perhaps Ryan was ahead of his time and preferred watching the ball sail into the stands more than it trouble a batsman. Mills, and every bowler who’s turned up here for a limited-overs match, is likely to agree.

The former Kiwi pacer’s gripe six years ago was justified in terms of how the straight boundaries in Auckland are nearly 10 meters short of the ICC’s minimum prescribed length of 64 meters. The playing conditions, meanwhile, deem the maximum distance for any boundary from the pitch is set at 90 meters. In that context, the straight-field boundaries Eden Park are nearly half of how long they can be. The ground has managed to keep its trademark boundaries because of a provision in the playing conditions which exempts any ground that has been used for international cricket prior to October 1, 2007 from having to conform the present norms.

Six feat over

A lot of T20I records were not surprisingly broken or equalled on Friday. Australia and New Zealand struck 32 sixes between them, which was the same as what West Indies and India had managed at Fort Lauderhill two years ago. 23 off those came either over long-off and long-on or thirdman and fine-leg. That’s 71 per cent of all sixes hit during the world record encounter. 66.66 per cent of the fours too came towards the straight field in front and behind the wicket, and not always off edges.

Guptill scored his second international T20 century on Friday and hit half of the 18 sixes in the Kiwi innings. There are few batsmen in international cricket who are as proficient or as eye-catching as the Kiwi opener when it comes to striking balls cleanly in front of the wicket. But at times, it looked like all he needed for a six was get bat to ball. His wonderfully smooth golf swing would do the rest. Guptill wasn’t the only Kiwi to consistently clear the long-off or long-on boundaries. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert were equally punishing in that direction.

Ironically the batsman with the slowest strike-rate—very relatively speaking that is considering Short went at 172.72—among those who went past 50 ended up being named man-of-the-match. He also hit the fewest of sixes. It perhaps had to do with the fact that Australia’s latest T20 batting sensation is largely a square-of-the-wicket smasher, and is naturally prone to playing horizontal shots. His 44-ball 76 had the least to do with Eden’s boundary dimensions. Even a majority of his boundaries were either edges or to the longer boundaries at the ground—they’re nearly 15 meters longer than the straight ones. Just for that he deserved his prize. The only other person at Eden who benefited from the longer square boundaries was Mitchell Grimstone, who took a one-handed catch in the front row off a Ross Taylor six, and earned NZD 50,000 as part of the crowd contest.

David Warner and Aaron Finch, though, made the most of what Eden had to offer and kept clearing their front legs and swinging straight with no fuss. They too had mishits flying into the stands on occasions.

Falling to Eden’s temptations

Both Finch and Guptill had spoken on the eve of the match about the seductive nature of the short boundaries in Auckland. They’d warned their teammates about how batsmen have been sucked into being complacent over clearing the ropes and succumbing as a result. Guptill had spoken about how he’s seen many batsmen being caught at long-off and long-on. That happened only twice on Friday, but in Kane Williamson’s case it was more a mistimed chip than an attempt for a boundary that had him caught at long-on. Despite the apparent “ease” in hitting boundaries here, which should call for breakneck run-rates at all time, a total of 300 has been achieved only thrice in 18 ODIs here. Friday was just the second time a team—in this case both—went past 200 in a T20I. Just for the record, the massive Bullring that is the Wanderers has seen 10 scores of over 200 as compared to five at Eden Park.

