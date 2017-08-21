Australia cancel two-day warm-up in Bangladesh due to poor ground conditions

Australia’s, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Matt Renshaw run during a practice session in Dhaka. (Source: AP) Australia’s, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Matt Renshaw run during a practice session in Dhaka. (Source: AP)

Australian cricket team has cancelled their only warm-up match ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh. The visitors were not pleased with the conditions of the ground, according to a AFP report. The two-day fixture was scheduled to start from Tuesday but heavy rain partially flooded part of the ground. The hosts offered other venues but the Australians didn’t want to change due to security concerns.

“The BCB has been fantastic trying to get us the game. The amount of rain hasn’t helped,” Australia coach Darren Lehman told reporters in Dhaka.

“We looked at various facilities around Dhaka. We feel for the people of Bangladesh with the amount of rain they have had. There are a lot of people in this country struggling because of the rain. So the thoughts are with them.”

Bangladesh’s disaster agency claimed 115 people have died after heavy showers hit the area last week, leaving one-third of the country flooded. This is Australia’s first tour of Bangladesh since 2006 and now focus shifts on the series opener which begins next Sunday at Dhaka’s Sher-e Bangla National Stadium.

Australia were scheduled to tour in 2015 but it was cancelled at the last moment due to security fears after attacks in the country. The 2017 tour went ahead only after the hosts’ board promised beefed-up security.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd