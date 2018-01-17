Australia can go out and copy what we do but it might not work: Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow scored maiden ODI hundred. (Source: AP) Jonny Bairstow scored maiden ODI hundred. (Source: AP)

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has reiterated his belief that if Australia had to copy England’s aggressive ODI batting style then it will anything but easy. Stating that the influence of Trevor Bayliss has worked well with the team even after the Ashes debacle, Bairstow maintained that the current line-up has enough firepower to post totals above 300.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s second ODI at the Gabba, Bairstow said, “It’s an individual team thing, isn’t it . They can go out and copy what we do (but) it might not work for them.”

“There’s people you’ve also got to have in your team to play around in order for you to score those 300s, 350s, 400s that we have done. So just saying ‘oh we’re going to try and do that’, that’s something that we’ve been working on for the last 18 months. So it’s a good thing that they’re looking at the way we’re playing because that means we’re obviously doing something right, and long may that continue with the group of players that we’ve got, ” he added.

“We’re pushing each other at training every day, saying ‘how can we get better?’ With the line-up that we’ve got, we’ve got Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett coming in at nine and 10, I mean there’s firepower all the way down, “he concluded by saying.

