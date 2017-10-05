Australia brittle middle-order won’t be an issue in T20Is: Michael Kasprowicz

Australia will lock horns with India in first T20I on Saturday. (Source: AP) Australia will lock horns with India in first T20I on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Australia’s middle-order let them down in the ODI series but it won’t be an issue in the upcoming three-match T20 Internationals as the visitors have enough batting firepower in the shortest format, reckons former pacer Michael Kasprowicz.

“There isn’t a lot of time for the middle-order in the T20s. You are relying on your key batsmen. And I think that is what Australia have in David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, who all have got plenty of IPL experience,” Kasprowicz told PTI at an event organised by FICCI and Queensland government in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old said there is no major problem plaguing the Australian team which lost the ODI series 1-4, extending their abysmal away run in the 50-over format.

“There is nothing wrong with them. It is just some young players are coming in and they need more time to settle at the international level. “Look, 50 over format is all about adjusting your skills as per the conditions and Australia did not do that well enough,” said Kasprowicz, who now works for Cricket Australia.

Asked if the same Indian team can beat Australia away from home, he said: “It is always a challenge when you play away from home. So it would be a challenge for India to play on bouncier tracks. Having said that, they are a pretty hot team at the moment, aren’t they?”

Kasprowicz, who played 38 Tests and 43 ODIs for Australia, switched to academics post retirement and acquired an MBA degree.

He was part of two Test tours to India including the one in 2004 when Australia beat the hosts 2-1. Australia have not won Test series in India since then.

“It is always a challenge playing in India. You got to make the adjustment pretty quickly. There are not a lot warm-up games these days so you got to make the most of them,” said the Queenslander.

It has been almost 20 years since he and his team were blown away by the “desert storm” in Sharjah where Sachin Tendulkar singlehandedly led India to the title with a famous win over Australia.

“When was it? 19 years ago I think. Sachin played like dream,” he recalled.

Is Virat Kohli as good as Tendulkar? “There can only be one Sachin Tendulkar though Virat has got a phenomenal record and he is leading the team pretty well. But you cannot compare anyone to Sachin.”

Kasprowicz was also asked what he found tougher between playing cricket and becoming an MBA graduate.

“Well, let me just say that doing MBA was nearly as tough as bowling 25 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium,” he added.

