Australia Ball-tampering controversy LIVE: Cricket Australia begin investigation

Australian cricket has plunged into crisis after skipper Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering on the third day of the third Test against South Africa. To make things murkier for the Smith and entire board, senior players were at the forefront in planning the events with opening batsman Bancroft sneaking in yellow tape and sandpaper to rough up the ball. In the aftermath, Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were asked to step down. ICC has already banned Smith for one Test and fined him and Bancroft both. The ramifications have continued on the upcoming IPL as well with Ajinkya Rahane replacing Smith as the Rajasthan Royals skipper. Decision by Cricket Australia following investigation and interviewing of the players could well impact Smith and Warner’s involvement in the IPL as well.
South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has also commented on the controversy: "The Aussies have said it themselves, the brand of cricket they play is win-at-all-costs. They have been behind a couple of times and perhaps that desperation came into it. It’s a shame that something like this had to happen for them to have to have a look at themselves."
"Every team, since the beginning of reverse swing, tries to get the ball to reverse. They skim it in, they bounce it in, they try and get it rough. The spinner gets his hand in the dirt and rubs it on the ball. Everybody has got a way of getting the ball to go a little bit further. The ball will reverse naturally, but everybody has a way of getting it to go a little bit further. Perhaps the desperation that they were behind in the game meant they took it that step further. It’s unfortunate."
Darren Lehmann has remained tight-lipped since the scenes unfolded. Smith didn't name the coach in his press conference on Saturday and maintained the decision to tamper with the ball was taken by the "leadership group". However, the impact could be felt by him too with reports saying he may step down.
For Cricket Australia, the controversy has come at the worst time. The board were in negotiations over a lucrative TV deal but now, many sponsors have put the board under notice. They, as the rest of the world, will be looking at what CA do from hereon. Local media suggests Smith, Warner and Bancroft could be suspended for a year.
Why is the Australian public incensed about the ball-tampering controversy? Glenn Mitchell from Perth explains the mood Down Under - the press, the people and how former players have reacted to the controversy. "It’s one thing for David Warner to get into a sledging match, but to do something that is outright cheating, there’s no other way you can look at it. A lot of people have said they would rather see Australia lose than try to win by cheating. It’s totally hollow. "
