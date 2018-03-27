Australia Ball-tampering controversy LIVE: Cricket Australia begin investigation

Cricket Australia Ball-tampering controversy Live: Steve Smith-led Australia tampered with the ball in third Test. (Source: AP) Cricket Australia Ball-tampering controversy Live: Steve Smith-led Australia tampered with the ball in third Test. (Source: AP)

Australian cricket has plunged into crisis after skipper Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering on the third day of the third Test against South Africa. To make things murkier for the Smith and entire board, senior players were at the forefront in planning the events with opening batsman Bancroft sneaking in yellow tape and sandpaper to rough up the ball. In the aftermath, Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were asked to step down. ICC has already banned Smith for one Test and fined him and Bancroft both. The ramifications have continued on the upcoming IPL as well with Ajinkya Rahane replacing Smith as the Rajasthan Royals skipper. Decision by Cricket Australia following investigation and interviewing of the players could well impact Smith and Warner’s involvement in the IPL as well.

Cricket Australia Ball-tampering controversy Live Updates:

