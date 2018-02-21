(A)Usman Qadir: ‘Corruption’ and ‘politics’ in Pakistan cricket pushes spin legend Abdul Qadir’s son to Australia

(Left) Usman with Abdul Qadir. Like his father, the 24-year-old Usman also bowls leg spin. (Right) Usman hopes to play the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia and represent Australia in the 2020 World T20 to be played down under. (Source: Usman Qadir Instagram) (Left) Usman with Abdul Qadir. Like his father, the 24-year-old Usman also bowls leg spin. (Right) Usman hopes to play the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia and represent Australia in the 2020 World T20 to be played down under. (Source: Usman Qadir Instagram)

On February 9, Usman Qadir posted a picture on his Instagram account wearing a replica Australia jersey and a caption which read, “Goal 2020, green and gold I’m coming for you Inshallah”. It was a rather candid declaration about how the 24-year-old Pakistani leg-spinner had his sights set on playing for Australia in the next World T20 in 2020. The response from the fans back home wasn’t too encouraging as they lambasted Qadir on his apparent “lack of love for his homeland”, with some even asking him not to forget that it was Pakistan which had given him his pehchaan.

The ire of the Pakistanis wasn’t just over the fact that one of their own was turning his back on them. Usman also happens to be the youngest son of Abdul Qadir, one of the greatest cricketers their country has produced.

The young leggie is presently in Sydney playing for Hawkesbury Cricket Club in the New South Wales Premier Cricket Grade A league. His performance there — 30 wickets at 24.70 in 9 matches with 3 five-wicket hauls — has won him plaudits from many cricket gurus there like Geoff Lawson and Justin Langer. Langer, in fact, even invited him to spend a few days training with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). And Usman reveals that the distinguished former Australian opener has even offered him a potential opportunity to play for the Scorchers in next year’s BBL and even a stint for the Western Australia state side in the Sheffield Shield, Australia’s premier first-class tournament.

“I have 3-4 offers from clubs to play in the BBL next season. I need to sort out my visa if I want to play in the Sheffield Shield for WA. And if I make the most of my opportunities there, I am confident that the Australian board will take notice and I’ve been told I will be in line for permanent residency via the Distinguished Talent Visa category by 2020, when they host the World T20,” Usman told The Indian Express from Sydney.

The youngster had originally gone to Sydney in November as captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ Rising Stars side. And he recalls having informed his celebrity father that if in case he got an offer to stay back in Australia, he wasn’t coming back. This is, after all, not the first time there’s talk of the leggie, who played for Pakistan in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, being adopted by Australia. It happened soon after that World Cup when Usman was invited to Adelaide to be part of the emerging Redbacks — the South Australian state team — program. He played seven matches for Adelaide Cricket Club and took 43 wickets, impressing everyone including Darren Berry, who now coaches Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

“They asked me to stay back and said I’d get permanent residency in one-and-a-half years and could become eligible to play for Australia. They were also ready with a contract to play for SA. But I was too young then and left the decision to my father,” Usman recalls.

The senior Qadir, who played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs in a memorable career spanning 13 years, had put his foot down and asked his son to return home back then to focus on playing for Pakistan.

“I said main nahi jawab de sakta iss baat ka to the press or anyone. Like any father and that too a cricketer who represented his country for so long, I wanted my son to play for Pakistan,” Qadir recalls now.

It’s a decision that Usman and his elder brother Sulaman, who was vice-captain of Pakistan’s under-19 World Cup squad in 2004, believe had a major bearing on the young leggie’s career. And both claim to have been victims of what they call rampant “corruption” and “politics” in Pakistan cricket. It’s meant they never quite got their due back home leaving them disillusioned with the thought of someday representing the team of which their father was once was a beacon.

Usman recounts a number of episodes to justify that very disillusionment. Like the time he was sent to the UAE before he’d played first-class cricket to face South Africa in a warm-up match. Yasir Shah, who’s gone on to become the lead spinner for Pakistan in Tests since, was also part of that team.

“I got AB de Villiers and Robin Peterson out. Yasir Shah didn’t get a single wicket. And the next day I was given a ticket and asked to go back home,” he says. He ended up playing eight first-class games thereafter, bowling only 85 overs with unimpressive returns. After being left in the wilderness for two years, he got a shot at the PSL with Lahore. He was benched for all eight matches but was twice sent to Sydney and once to the UAE as captain of their developmental squad.

“If you play cricket anywhere in the world and perform, people notice you. If you do well in Pakistan, they pull the rug from under your feet,” is how he sums up his Pakistan experience.

Usman also insists on Pakistan having ruined his chances of going to Australia earlier. He claims to have been picked in the senior squad for a tour of the West Indies back in 2013 — around the time South Australia had offered him a contract — and being replaced on the day the team was departing.

“Once they picked me, the Australians withdrew their offer. It was a ploy to hold me back,” he says now. Reports from 2013 do reveal that SA’s director of cricket Jamie Cox having been interested in the teenaged Pakistani.

While the Qadir brothers don’t say it directly, they do hint at their father’s outspoken nature having had a somewhat negative impact on their careers. Usman admits getting a lot of attention, and newspaper headlines, in Australia for being Abdul Qadir’s son but has identified a clear difference there.

“Back home they would say rude things like I was playing only because of him. It’s better to play in a country where they are not bringing up your father’s name all the time,” he says, citing the example of the Marsh brothers.

Usman tried his luck similarly in South Africa, too, back in 2016 to go the Imran Tahir way. Tahir, incidentally, was a Qadir protégé and the former great still refers to him as “almost a son”.

Qadir played grade cricket in Melbourne back in 1999-2000 and loved bowling on Australian pitches. It was only a month ago that he discovered his old videos on YouTube thanks to his daughter, and is elated that most of them are of his exploits — dismissing the likes of Viv Richards and Gordon Greenidge — Down Under. And he seems to have resigned to the fate of not getting his heart’s desire. Instead he now has an “open mind” to see his son don the green and gold.

“I don’t think there is any chance of me playing for Pakistan anymore. If he (the father) forces me, I am not going to listen to him,” Usman quips.

Apart from playing alongside the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith the juniormost Qadir is also looking forward to a potential tussle with his closest friend turned Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar Azam in two years’ time. His father, meanwhile, promises to be there too to cheer for his son. Qadir can even picture the scene. “Everyone around me is having their lager while I’m sipping a hot cup of chai in that hot weather and clapping for my son as he sings the Australian anthem.”

