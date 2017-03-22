Audit report: 18 state associations refuse to stick to BCCI’s response deadline

N.Srinivasan N.Srinivasan

FOLLOWING A conference call that was co-ordinated by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, 18 state associations have decided to not stick with the 10-day deadline set by the committee of administrators (COA) to respond to the Deloitte audit reports that was dispatched to all state bodies on Monday.

The Deloitte report, which has been compiled for every state association that is part of the BCCI, contains various observations pertaining to financial transactions. And it relates to various discrepancies that have been found in the matters of many state bodies.

The COA had subsequently written to them asking for specific responses to some specific points like “how the money was spent” and “whethere the associations maintained appropriate records and if so were they based on certain valuations”. While it’s held that the Deloitte reports have spoilt the image of the BCCI as a whole, the associations who partook in Tuesday’s conference call felt that the audit company should have conducted exit interviews with them before submitting the report. According to those that The Indian Express spoke to, the associations’ views aren’t part of the report and that they were never given an opportunity to clear the doubts.

It’s also learnt that many associations had approached Shashank Manohar during his reign as BCCI president asking him to hand over the individual audit reports to them but these requests were declined. Manohar is learnt to have insisted that the reports were private and not to be shared.

A few days ago, Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) secretary, Madhukar Worah, had written a letter to board joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, marking a copy to the COA and CEO Rahul Johri, expressing his surprise over the report not being given to the association and rather being “leaked” to the media.

“The audit report was to be kept in total privacy and custody of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (BCCI attorney). We are aghast that this report has reached media organisations. The ulterior motive of this leak seems to be to dent the prestige and reputation of the State associations and to create biased opinions against them,” Worah writes.

“We feel sorry to state that the team appointed by Deloitte for auditing the SCA was quite inexperienced about how cricket associations function. And for this reason, the SCA had repeatedly complained to the notice of the BCCI. Also, we wish to inform that simultaneously SCA was audited by PricewaterCoopers (PwC) India and hence the SCA seeks to receive copies of both audit reports,” the letter further reads.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now