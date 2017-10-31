At the helm of things: Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj top ICC’s batting charts

Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj have gained top spot in ODI rankings. Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj have gained top spot in ODI rankings.

Indians are on top of the world with both Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj climbing to the No.1 spots in their respective ODI batting rankings in the latest charts.

Kohli hit two hundreds in the series against New Zealand, which helped the Indian captain overtake AB de Villiers, who had taken over the top spot just 10 days ago.

Mithali, who led India to a runners-up finish at the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, became No.1 after Australian batting star Meg Lanning missed the recent ODI series against England due to injury.

Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand are now ranked No. 2 and 3 respectively ahead of Lanning. Harmanpreet Kaur is the next highest-ranked Indian at No. 6, while veteran Jhulan Goswami is the No.2 in the bowling charts behind South African Marizanne Kappe.

In the men’s batting rankings, Rohit Sharma, who also hit a stunning hundred in the series-decider in Kanpur, is at seventh place. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni climbed one spot to be at 11th place in the latest charts. Jasprit Bumrah, whose nerveless bowling at the death resulted in India’s 2-1 series win, has climbed to third spot. The ODI bowling rankings are led by Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali, followed by South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, despite his sporadic outings, is ranked as high as eighth.

Kohli, who scored 263 runs in the New Zealand series at an average of 87.66, has reached 889 rating points, the best ever by an India batsman. “The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year,” the ICC said in a statement.

Leading from the front

Captaincy seems to be bringing out the best in Kohli, at least in the shorter formats. The series against the Kiwis was a further validation, His tally of six centuries is a record by any captain in a calendar year in ODIs. Ricky Ponting had achieved the feat twice – in 2003 & in 2007. Sourav Ganguly (in 2000),

South Africa pair of Graeme Smith (in 2005) and de Villiers (in 2015) had scored five centuries each as captain in a calendar year in ODIs.Kohli’s tally of 1,460 runs, at an average of 76.84 in 26 matches this year is the highest by a captain in a calendar year in ODIs, surpassing Ponting’s tally of 1,424 in 27 matches in 2007.

With 32 ODI centuries, he is fast approaching Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of 49. Remarkably, Kohli has taken just 194 innings to race to 9,000 runs in ODIs, a mark he reached in Kanpur on Sunday. It is the quickest in ODIs, surpassing the 205 innings taken by de Villiers. Kohli has taken just nine years and 72 days to reach this milestone—the least time taken by a batsman to complete 9,000 ODI runs.

However, the series victory was not enough for India to regain top spot in the team rankings. They are on 119 points, two behind South Africa who whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 at home.

However, there is no Indian in the top 10 of the ODI all-rounders’ charts, but the way he is performing, Hardik Pandya could soon be a lot higher than No. 16, his current ranking. He has been making quite an impact with the bat and ball since his debut last year against New Zealand. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has not featured in ODIs for some time now and whose place had been usurped by Axar, is at No. 20 among all-rounders.

The Indian women’s team has not played an international fixture since the World Cup final in June, which has prevented the likes of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan to improve on their ratings. India is fourth in the ODI team rankings with 116 points – behind leaders Australia (129), England (127) and New Zealand (118).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App