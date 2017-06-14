At one stage I was thinking whether I was going to play again: Yuvraj Singh ahead of 300th ODI for India

Yuvraj Singh said that it is a huge honour to be playing 300 ODIs for India. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Singh said that it is a huge honour to be playing 300 ODIs for India. (Source: Reuters)

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh, on Wednesday, said that he wasn’t sure at one stage whether he will ever get to play for India again or not. Yuvraj will make his 300th ODI appearance for India when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “At one stage I was thinking whether I was going to play again (for India),” said Yuvraj in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

“It is a big achievement for me to finish 300 games in my career. It is a huge honour,” said Yuvraj. He had made his debut in 50-over cricket for India against Kenya at Nairobi in 2000. The tournament was the ICC Knockout, a predecessor the ICC Champions Trophy. Yuvraj bowled four overs in that match. He did not get to bat in that match with India’s top order batsmen Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Vinod Kambli finishing the job for them. He eventually made a name for his aggressive style of batting and his quick reactions on the field. The fielding aspect was especially noteworthy as it was a novelty at the time for an Indian player to be as agile as he was on the field.

Time for ODI No.300 – Here’s @YUVSTRONG12 speaking about his landmark ahead of the semi-final against Bangladesh #CT17 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/S6Z8gkvVJn — BCCI (@BCCI) 14 June 2017

“When I started playing, I would have been happy to get just one game for India,” said Yuvraj of his early days playing for India, “That would have been a big achievement for me but it’s (his career) has come a long way.” Yuvraj, alongwith Mohammad Kaif were the chief architects of India’s famous win over England in the NatWest series final in 2002. He was also man of the tournament when India won the World Cup in 2011. He then had a struggle with cancer that threatened to end his career. “I did like to be portrayed as a fighter,” Yuvraj is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “A lot of people can actually get inspired not to give up in their life. Cancer is something which I always talk [about]. A lot of people think there’s stigma with cancer. So I can motivate a lot of people to come out of it, and to come back to where they belong.”

Yuvraj has since made a comeback to the Indian side, scoring a blistering 150 against England at Cuttack. He is now an integral part of the Indian squad in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “There have been some ups and downs and I am proud of myself that I have come through and still managed to get to 300,” said Yuvraj.

