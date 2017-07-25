At old fort, renewed interest

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri looks on as players warm up for a practice session at Galle on Monday. Reuters India’s head coach Ravi Shastri looks on as players warm up for a practice session at Galle on Monday. Reuters

Of all the diverse vantage points that the scenic Galle stadium offers to witness the action in the middle — the serene grass banks, the magisterial 16th century fort and the chain-link fence that almost hugs the sidewalk — it was the fence that was the most inhabited area around the ground on Monday. It was as close as you could get to where the Sri Lankan team was practising under the bestial afternoon sun. However, it wasn’t they who brought the traffic to a standstill — for, there is a perceptible emotional disconnect with the new batch. Instead, the culprits were Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas, Sri Lanka’s chief selector and bowling coach respectively.

The crowd shrieked and whistled at them, and once the duo vanished from the sight, they gradually dispersed. It reflects the fortunes of Sri Lankan cricket in general, stumbling and stuttering in its prolonged transitionary stasis, struggling to upend even low-rung teams like Zimbabwe. The local fans can’t identify with the current players, except to an extent Angelo Mathews and Rangana Herath. There seems to lurk a morbid sense of foreboding that they are no match to India.

Maybe, it’s the same lack of excitement that has strangely preluded most India-Sri Lanka series, despite the two sides repeatedly churning out engrossing contexts, at least in this century, involving some undisputed legends of the game. Maybe, the drab stalemates of the 90s are so deeply entrenched in their psyche that they can’t break out of it. Maybe, the frequent limited-over match-ups in the noughties diluted the rivalry.

Maybe, there isn’t a lightning rod for antagonism, like both nations harbour against Australia, or India against Pakistan, and vice-versa. So the Test series have generally conformed to a humdrum pattern—nearly non-existent build-up, absorbing contests and then instant forgetfulness. Victories aren’t landmarks. Defeats aren’t heartbreaking. Grudges aren’t brooded over.

It’s a paradox in that sense, as the score-lines and incidents verify. Three of the last four Test series ended 2-1. There has been no shortage of dramatic contests either. Like the thrilling chase in Kandy, engineered by Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly against Murali and Co in 2001. How many people remember that the iconic photograph of them, arm on each other’s shoulders, both flashing a broad smile, was taken soon after the win?

Ganguly had later reflected that it was this Test win, his first overseas, that infused the belief that they could win abroad. But Kandy 2001 somehow didn’t get its due like Port of Spain 2002, or Adelaide 2003. It became an afterthought. The same Test had two other standout performers.

Zaheer Khan’s spectacular exhibition of reverse-swing and Muttiah Muralitaran’s rope-a-dope 65. There are other vivifying instances too, like Virender Sehwag’s carnage in Galle, when the rest of his teammates were befuddled by Ajantha Mendis, or Dinesh Chandimal orchestrating an improbable heist in Galle in the last series, or Ishant Sharma chasing Dhammika Prasad to the dressing room after dismissing him. But such incidents are seldom dusted up nostalgically or shown repeatedly in “flashback” reels. They are soon forgotten. Even India’s historic come-from-behind 2-1 win — their first series triumph on these shores since 1993 — is hardly remembered fondly, though Kohli often refers to this series as the one that emboldened him as a captain.

Hype for wrong reasons

From an Indian perspective, though, seldom has a build-up to a Lanka series received so much collective attention and scrutiny back home, which is understandable given the intrigue around Anil Kumble’s exit and Ravi Shastri’s return to the fold during the last couple of months. Rather than deeming the series as the first of the several overseas ones India are scheduled to feature in the next 18 months, the focus is squarely centred on two individuals and what effect the coach-drama would have on them.

Even after head coach Shastri and captain Virat Kohli put on a defiant we-have-moved-on face in the pre-departure press conference, the obsession with them hasn’t dissipated. Even Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t spared of questions pertaining to Shastri and Kohli. His answer to such a question was even more reflective of the prevailing mood. “I was expecting this question,” he retorted.

In a typically Ashwin way, he gave a platitudinous reply without actually divulging much: “I think we are well past that moment. The decision has been made and the decision is definitely something that I can’t really comment on. Ravi bhai has been a fabulous person to have in the dressing room. Even when he was here last time, we lost that Test in Galle and he really picked us up from that low point in our careers. And he is someone who can really have a positive influence on the dressing room.”

Rest assured that such questions will keep repeating as the series progresses. Every time India’s tactic misfires or Kohli fails, there will be numerous mutterings of the skipper or coach “under pressure”. Pressure not because of the quality of the opposition but the incidents that preluded it. It may not distract them, but as is evident in Ashwin’s reply, it still spooks them.

Maybe for all these reasons, this series, unlike the India-Sri Lanka exchanges in the past, won’t be soon forgotten, even if it doesn’t promise an exciting battle of equals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App