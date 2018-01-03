At home, we want to make sure we deliver: Vernon Philander

Vernon Philander is upbeat ahead of opening Test vs India. (Source: Express Archive) Vernon Philander is upbeat ahead of opening Test vs India. (Source: Express Archive)

South Africa seamer Vernon Philander wants to see how visitors India fare in away conditions when the first Test gets underway in Cape Town on Friday. The hosts are expected to roll out a green top at Newlands and Philander said it will be interesting to see the approach of Virat Kohli-led unit.

“India have played most of their games at home so it’ll be interesting to see how they go in South Africa. It’s a total different ball game here. We’re going to have to wait and see once they pass the first Test match,” said Philander in a media interaction.

There is still uncertainty about Dale Steyn’s participation in the opener and the hosts are still contemplating over inclusion of spinner Keshav Maharaj in the mix. Philander said final call on the XI will be taken according to conditions.

“It’s going to come down to conditions at the end of the day. With a little grass on the wicket and overhead conditions playing in our favour on Friday, who knows, we might go on with four pacers as well.

“But our composition of three pacers and one spinner has worked very well in the last 18-24 months. It’s a good dilemma to have when you have all your fast bowlers fit and bowling well in all three formats,” Philander said.

Maharaj was very effective in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe where the spinner returned with a five-wicket haul. Philander lavished praise on him and said he is gelling well with the three seamers.

“Keshav has got an amazing record and he’s gelling well with the three seamers that he has with him. He’s a world- class bowler and he’s been bowling very well. He’s been bowling well these past 24 months, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon.”

India batsmen have been visualising in the nets for the bounce but Philander said being bounced off is not going to be the case at Newlands. The seamer also recalled the series loss to India in 2015.

“If you are obviously playing at Newlands and you are probably going to nicked off more times then being bounced off,” he said, when asked about Indian batsmen’s visualisation in the net against bouncing deliveries.

“There is a bit of grass on it and everybody is talking about having a bit of pace on it but at the end of the day, Newlands is going to be Newlands, you got to take 20 wickets and obviously score the runs.”

“If we want to play best cricket we have to go to do that in every series we participate in. 2015 was obviously disappointing one losing to them. But look, at the end of the day we want to make sure we play our best cricket, and obviously being at home we want to make sure we deliver,” he added.

Talking about the opposition, Philander said he would like to focus on something which is in their control and ensure good space before the match begins.

“We’ve got to control what we can, and that’s to make sure we’re in a good space.Our batters are obviously in good nick. We play the ball and not the man. We’re going to respect the Indian seamers, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” said Philander.

Philander insisted that the team is not focussing on the opposition or any player in their camp. The team, he revealed, is focussing on bowling India out twice.

“Like I said before, we are going to play bat and ball and not playing any names. We got to get Virat as also other nine Indian batsmen as well. I think we put our price obviously on bowling them out twice,” he said.

It has been bright and sunny for a couple of days at the venue. Philander expects the conditions to be the same.

“I wish it was that easy. Look, there’s obviously some grass on that wicket. Then we’ve got to put a combination that’s going to take 20 wickets on there. How we are going to go about it, obviously we have to go and plan and work accordingly,” said Philander.

“Today is obviously hot. Tomorrow is going to be hot. I think by the time the Test match starts it’ll be little drier. The wicket changes quite quickly here.

“It also depends on the type of wind that blows here as well. By Friday morning, it could be a total different looking wicket,” he signed off.

