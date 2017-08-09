Ashton Agar could certainly end up batting in the top six, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith has claimed that Aston Agar could feature in the batting line-up during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh. Steve Smith has claimed that Aston Agar could feature in the batting line-up during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

Australian captain Steev Smith has stated that promising player Ashton agar could feature in the Aussie Test batting line-up in the upcoming tour to Bangladesh. He even went on to say that Agar could find a spot among the top six batsmen.

It may be recalled here that Agar holds the record for the highest Test score by a number 11 batsman when he hit 98 he scored on debut.

While speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said, “I think he could certainly end up in the top six, I think he’s got that ability,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“Right now I’m not sure, he’s probably playing mainly as a spinner who can bat a bit, somewhere like where I started probably. “But I think he’s certainly got the capability to bat in the top six at some point.” and added, “He’s a different sort of batter; he’s got a very free-flowing and unique swing. “It looked like he has some really good plans against spin (in the nets on the recent tour of India) so he looks like he’ll be able to play a role with both bat and ball.”

“I think I would be able to if I was given that opportunity,” he said after he was picked in an extended Test squad for the New Year’s Test in January. “I would back myself to do that. “I see myself as an allrounder. I’ve been selected in this squad as a spinner but I think I’m capable with bat and ball.”, he further added.

Before the tour to Bangladesh, Australia will train in a camp in Darwin and Smith believes that it will play an important role to determine who plays in the first Test.

“That’s a good opportunity for a few guys to put their best foot forward,” he said. “The last Test series was in India and conditions will be similar (in Bangladesh). “The training camp in Darwin will be a good one for us … we’ll be able to look at a few guys and see how they’re going.”

