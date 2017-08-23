Ashton Agar confident to make Test comeback a success

Ashton Agar said that he is prepared as a cricketer and it is pleasing to be back. Ashton Agar said that he is prepared as a cricketer and it is pleasing to be back.

Making his comeback to the Australian Test squad after a gap of four years, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has said that he feels that the time away from the game has made him a better cricketer and he is happy to be back in the team. He is all set to partner Nathan Lyon when Australia begin their two-Test series in Dhaka from August 27.

Agar, who was dropped from the squad after the 2013-14 Ashes series in England, was picked after some strong performances in the domestic circuit and is raring to go in Bangladesh.

“It’s just four years of experience,” Agar said, of the time he spent away from the international circuit. “Four years of extra bowling and naturally you get better the more you bowl. I just learnt the game of cricket over the four years playing for WA. It’s just a lot of time to learn about myself. I worked on all part of my game and that’s why I am enjoying,’ he said.

He hogged the limelight after playing a 98-run innings coming in at number 11 in his debut Test against England but failed as a spinner. He now says that he is prepared as a cricketer and it is pleasing to be back.

“Obviously lot depends on what the wickets look like, but I am ready to go if I get the nod,” he said. “I’m preparing pretty well and I have done everything I can so now I feel like everything is in really good order and now it’s really pleasing to be around the Test group.

“It is what you want to do and it’s a great bunch of guys to be here around [with]. So it is good fun,’ he said, adding that he is very optimistic about his chances in the series opener. I am very hopeful. If he[Lehman] said he is going to play two spinners, I am well placed.

“I guess the pressure is what you put on yourself. To me, I have to not put too much pressure on myself and go and try and enjoy the game,” he said.

“Play my role in the team and express myself in the middle. I still remain away from all the distractions and all the talks. I did not know that I had a press conference yesterday and that is the way I am doing,” he added.

Talking about Bangladesh, Agar said that they have met couple of times and Australia are focused on their own work instead of thinking about Bangladesh.

“We had a couple of meetings. Threats… I am not sure how we look at it. We focus more on ourselves and on our skills and how we can beat them on skills. We have analysed all their players and we do that properly in all our meetings. We are worried bit more on ourselves as we can control that,” he said.

