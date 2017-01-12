Ashish Shelar appointed as MCA president

Ashish Shelar is sitting Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president. (Source: Express File) Ashish Shelar is sitting Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president. (Source: Express File)

Ashish Shelar has been appointed as Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president. Shelar takes over from the former ICC president and political heavyweight Sharad Pawar.

Shelar was elected as Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association on 17 June 2015. He is the president of Mumbai unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

He has been appointed as the MCA president after Pawar stepped down from the post officially due to the reforms announced by the Lodha panel.

Pawar’s age made him ineligible to continue in the post, as Lodha panel had recommended that BCCI office bearers should not be over the age of 70, had stepped down after heading the state association for over 15 years.

In his lengthy letter, Pawar wrote he was clearly hurt by certain words used by the Supreme Court in their hearing. He was particularly distraught by a comment that administrators don’t leave the office because it’s a “lucrative” post.

