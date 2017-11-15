Ashish Nehra will make special debut during India-Sri Lanka Test at Eden Gardens

Ashish Nehra recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket but he is now ready for a new role. Ashish Nehra recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket but he is now ready for a new role.

Ashish Nehra, who recently announced retirement, is set to return to cricket- this time as a commentator. Nehra, 38, who will mark his debut in the commentary box during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which starts from Thursday.

The official announcement was first made by Star Sports India on its Twitter feed. In a series of tweets, Star Sports India wrote, “Looks like Nehra has finally decided which direction he’s headed in! Catch him commentate on #NerolacCricketLive tomorrow on Star Sports.” In another tweet, Star Sports India added that Nehra will team up again with Virender Sehwag inside the commentatory box. “Buddies from the beginning, Ashish Nehra and @virendersehwag are going to renew their partnership in the commentary box! Who will ‘drive’ the conversation,” the tweet read.

Nehra played his final international match on November 2 as India went on to defeat New Zealand in the first T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. During his illustrious career, spanning over 18 years, Nehra took 44 wickets in 17 Tests and 157 wickets in 120 matches. But the bowler is best remembered for his spell of 6/23 against England during 2003 World Cup.

India will look to attain victory in the first Test match against Sri Lanka and put the away side on the backfoot in the three-match tournament. However, weather officials have predicted that rain might play a spoilsport at Eden Gardens.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd