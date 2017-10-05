Sachin Tendulkar played till 40 then why not Ashish Nehra, questions Virender Sehwag

Ashish Nehra has been named in India’s squad for Australia T20 matches. (Source: Express archive photo) Ashish Nehra has been named in India’s squad for Australia T20 matches. (Source: Express archive photo)

Virender Sehwag believes Ashish Nehra’s inclusion in the India squad for Australia T20 matches should not come as a hindrance based on his age factor. The T20 series begins on Saturday with the first game to be played in Ranchi. Sehwag reckons Nehra’s inclusion in the side is not a surprise considering he can still do the job. “I don’t think age should be the criteria to play in the world cup. If Nehra is fit, picking up wickets and giving away less runs, then why not? Sanath Jayasuriya played till 42, Sachin Tendulkar played till the age of 40 then why not Ashish Nehra?,” said Sehwag to India TV on Wednesday.

Sehwag backed 38-year-old Nehra to lead India in the seam bowling attack against an Australia side which is under pressure following 1-4 ODI series loss. “I was not at all surprised with Nehra’s selection in the T20I team against Australia. I am very happy that he is a part of the team and I want him to play more matches in future,” he added.

Sehwag also applauded Nehra for incredible fitness at this age and also passing the gruelling ‘Yo-Yo’ test that is an advanced version of the ‘beep’ test that was used in the past. Current Indian team is one of the fittest in world cricket and inclusion in the squad cannot happen without being fully fit as can be seen with the case of Yuvraj Singh.

“The secret behind Nehra’s fitness is when is not playing international cricket, he spends almost 8 hours in the gym (two sessions of 4 hours each). And if today he is a part of the T20 team, it is because he has passed the ‘yo-yo’ test. He scored almost 17-18 in the yo-yo test, touching Virat Kohli’s score,” he said.

“Nehra is a fast bowler and never faces any issues while running. So, he doesn’t endure much problems in clearing the “yo-yo” test. Nehra likes to stay fit and spend time in the gym.

“It is not that he is doing it forcefully. He likes to run, swim and I think he would have easily covered the distance of 20 meters in the yo-yo test. He has also an advantage of his height. He is over six feet tall and has a long stride,” Sehwag added.

Sehwag also stressed that Yuvraj and Suresh Raina, who have been out of the team for a long time, should focus on clearing the ‘Yo-Yo Test’. “We have seen in reports that many players, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have not cleared the yo-yo test. And probably this is the reason why they are not part of the team. I think Yuvraj and Raina should focus on clearing the yo-yo test because if they pass the test, they will be a part of the team,” Sehwag said.

“Fitness is the mantra for every cricketer. If you remain fit, you will be a hit. I don’t think there’s any unfit player in the current Indian team.”

