Ashish Nehra ruled out of IPL 2016 with hamstring injury

Ashish Nehra has played 8 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season taking 9 wickets. (Source: BCCI) Ashish Nehra has played 8 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season taking 9 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad were dealt a huge blow today as senior left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra was ruled out of ongoing the Indian Premier League after sustaining a hamstring tendon injury which also put serious a question mark on his future in competitive cricket.

The press release issued by the franchise stated: “Sunrisers Hyderabad spearhead, Ashish Nehra has sustained a significant hamstring tendon injury during the match against Kings XI Punjab on May 15, 2016.

“Ashish Nehra is now in consultation with a specialist orthopaedic surgeon for the most appropriate course of treatment to ensure a successful return to competitive cricket. Unfortunately he will play no further part in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad,” the release further stated.

Those in the know of things said that normally a Grade-1 hamstring injury at least takes three weeks to heal and hamstring tendon injury could take anything between 3-6 months including rehabilitation.

At 37, with no limited-overs matches to look forward to, it will be interesting to see if he has the zeal to continue as there aren’t too many T20 internationals in the next one and half years.

There are also talks about Nehra being a preferred choice as bowling coach with vast repertoire of in-depth knowledge on pace bowling and a cordial relation with the younger crop of bowlers.

Nehra has played 8 out of the 12 IPL matches for the Sunrisers this season taking 9 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.65. His best bowling figures were three for 15.

Nehra has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 23 T20 internationals taking 44, 157 and 31 wickets respectively in these formats.

In the recently-concluded World T20, he was named in the ‘Team of Tournament’ as he bowled at an astounding economy rate of less than six runs per over on decks not conducive for pace bowling.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App