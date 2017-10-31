Ashish Nehra retires: Relive his magical spells

Ashish Nehra has been included in squad for just the first T20. (Source: PTI) Ashish Nehra has been included in squad for just the first T20. (Source: PTI)

Ashish Nehra will be playing his last for India or even his final game if he is selected in the playing XI for the opening T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday. To be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi – his home ground – where the left arm seamer made his debut in the Ranji Trophy. And fittingly, he would exit on his home ground and in his own terms – just as he said in the press conference to announce his retirement.

“It’s always good to retire when people are asking ‘Why’ rather than ‘Why Not?’ I always wanted to retire on a high. Can’t get bigger than playing in Delhi and retiring there. It is a way forward and there is no bigger tournament coming,” he said a little over a fortnight ago.

He also made sure that he will quit entirely and not even stick around to play the IPL – as many players do. “I was always mentally strong. Whenever I was training, I was training to play for India. I am that sort of a person that I train day in, day out just to play for India. I know that I am retiring in November, there are five months and I can easily play the IPL or I could have played another year of international cricket also. But that’s my decision, once I leave, I will leave. I won’t even play the IPL,” he added.

Nehra made his international debut in 1999 when he played Sri Lanka in a Test match and then made his ODI debut in 2001 against Zimbabwe. He made an impact during that Zimbabwe tour and performed exceptionally at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. There he registered his best ODI figures of 6/23 against England in an exhibition of fine swing bowling.

During that tournament, he delivered a 149.7 km/hour delivery which, at the time, was the fastest an Indian bowler had ever bowled.

Another noteable moment in his career was in the 2011 World Cup when he produced a remarkable spell to lead India to the final. Unfortunately, he suffered a finger fracture and had to sit out the final which India went on to win.

